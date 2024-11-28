State football preview: Kamehameha-Maui vs. Kaiser in Division II final

Division II state final

Kamehameha-Maui vs. Kaiser

Saturday, 4 p.m.

John Kauinana Stadium, Mililani HS

There was no time to dwell on the coulda-beens for Tim Seaman. The longtime coach went right to work after Kaiser’s 34-3 loss to Roosevelt in the OIA title game three weeks ago. A 30-0 win over Pac-Five and a 16-13 nail-biter victory on the road at Kauai extended the Cougars’ season, which is all Seaman wanted.

“We really didn’t have time to think too much about losing the OIA championship. Watched the film, made some corrections and moved on to preparing for the state tournament,” Seaman said. “Our whole philosophy was, we’re 0-0 again and here’s a great opportunity for us.”

Flying to Lihue, entering Vidinha Stadium and going ahead for good with less than 3 minutes left against a gritty Kauai squad is the newest highlight for Kaiser and its tight-knit roster. Brady Kim’s 14-yard touchdown run gave the visitors the lead.

The Cougars pulled it out despite four giveaways. That might not go so well against Kamehameha-Maui, which dominated with size, physicality and speed against an athletic, but young Roosevelt team for a 60-26 win. Kaiser’s strong second half against Kauai is a template for the state final.

“The last game reinforced some of our core principles,” Seaman said. “We need to play with great effort for four quarters, which we did, and it kept us in the game. We need to execute, which we didn’t in the first half, but improved in the second.”

And our guys are starting to figure out the emotions part of the game. Keeping under control through the highs and the lows.”

Defense, special teams and a consistent commitment to the running game are crucial to Kaiser’s success.

“Te‘a Nuuhiwa-Santos has done a great job this season growing into a leader not only during games, but at practice, as well. Zane Shinkawa and Jesse Oku have worked themselves into key roles,” Seaman said. “The whole offensive line has improved throughout their careers.”

Offensive linemen Jordan Sasaki, Oliver Costello, Jayden Kennell, Mason Hall and Kaiakea Pedro-Hale have carried the load in the trenches.

Kaiser (10-2), in the final for the first time since winning the 2013 title, is a big underdog against top-seeded Kamehameha-Maui (7-3), which used a big offensive line and thunder-and-lightning running backs Kaikea Hueu and Zedekaiah Campbell to bulldoze Roosevelt.

“KS-Maui is a really good football team. They have great athletes who are well-coached. It’s a big challenge for us,” Seaman said.

Defensive back Kaonohi Casco is out for the Warriors with an injury that kept him out of the last two games.

“He’s going to travel with us. He’s been a big part of our success this year,” longtime Kamehameha-Maui coach Ulima Afoa said.

“That’s another incentive for our kids, to play for their teammates.”

Tevyn Apo was scintillating with kick returns for TDs of 89 and 90 yards. Cornerback-quarterback Kolt Kahoohanohano had a 49-yard pick-6, and another interception return for a score was called back by penalty.

The Warriors have some Open Division-level athletes, big, strong and fast, as they make their second appearance in the state final. The first time was in 2021, a 61-7 loss to Kapaa.

The psychological aspect facing a Kaiser team that was routed by Roosevelt will not be a factor if Afoa and his staff can help it.

“We treat it as that one situation is over. … Now you move on to the next one. What previous history happened to other teams has no bearing on the game,” Afoa said. “You’ll hear kids talk about it, but you know you can take that attitude and show up with it, and you’re giving the other team the advantage because you have the wrong mindset.”

We talk about mindsets a lot. We don’t know what happened at that game or behind the scenes. All we know is if we don’t come in with the proper mindset, it’ll come back to bite us.”

Afoa, a former college assistant coach, doesn’t get too high or too low. His team was steady and balanced against Roosevelt from start to finish.”

“Kaiser is pretty good athletically. They do a lot of things on offense, give you some variety of looks. It’s contending with all their motions, the eye candy,” he said. “Defensively, they’re not as bad as the Roosevelt game indicated. They’re in the same situation as us. They’ve got to be ready to play and they’re playing for the championship.”

At times, Seaman almost sounds like he doesn’t want the season to end.

“I’m sure there’s some people who are surprised to see us in the championship game, but we try not to get caught up in that,” he said. “It’s been a year of growth. The kids have grown not only in terms of technique and scheme, but also in their relationships with one another. The Kauai trip reinforced what this team can accomplish when they work together and believe in each other. We’re really proud of the sense of team that has developed.

”