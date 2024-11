At the end of Wednesday’s practice, Hawaii quarterbacks coach Dan Morrison issued his usual sign-off to a player: “Good job, Bu.”

“I got that from Skippa Diaz,” Morrison said of the legendary Farrington High coach. “He was always calling me ‘Bu,’ and I didn’t even know what it meant. He called me ‘Bu’ all the time.”

At the end of this Saturday’s regular-season finale against New Mexico, Morrison will sign off on a 52-year coaching career. Morrison, 75, is officially retiring on Dec. 17. He and his wife will return to Dallas, where his daughter and granddaughter also live.

“It was fun,” Morrison said of his second tenure with the Rainbow Warriors. “These kids are wonderful. They always are. They’re probably the best group of kids you’re ever going to be around. They’re special. They’re super guys.”

Figurative smoke got in the eyes of head coach Timmy Chang when he spoke of Morrison’s impact.

“Dan is consistent in his beliefs and what he does and how he does it,” Chang said. “Most important, he’s a good person. His heart is always in the right place. He always means well. He always wants to make sure he’s saying the right things and the right message. He respects the players, and they respect him. It’s been an honor this past year to just learn and understand what it’s like to be around one of the best quarterback coaches to coach this game.”

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Morrison began his coaching career at Santa Monica High, where his quarterback was Dennis Thurman, a future NFL safety and then defensive coordinator. Thurman is now UH’s defensive coordinator.

“There might not be another coach anywhere that after 52 years the last thing he’s doing is working with the first guy he coached,” Morrison said.

Morrison was Punahou’s head coach when he was asked to join UH head coach June Jones’ first staff in 1999. Morrison coached quarterbacks Chang, Nick Rolovich and Colt Brennan. “I was fortunate to have some really good quarterback coaches — Vinny Passas, June Jones and Dan,” Chang said.

Morrison then followed Jones to SMU in 2008. Morrison also was Jones’ quarterbacks coach in the Canadian Football League and XFL.

“Dan was with me for many years,” Jones said. “He was part of all our successes. He’s a good coach, and a good people person. And he believes the team is bigger than anyone else.”

After Washington State dismissed Rolovich as head coach during the 2021 season, Morrison was brought in as quarterbacks coach for the final five games.

After Chang was hired as UH head coach in 2022, Morrison made several visits to observe practices and offer pointers.

During a winter break last year in Dallas, Morrison oversaw some of UH quarterback Brayden Schager’s workouts. While at SMU, Morrison was assigned as a recruiter at Highland Park High, where Texas-reared Schager attended. During workouts, Scott Schager would snap the ball to his son, who would throw passes to several receivers, including UH’s Tylan Hines.

In January, Morrison was hired as the Warriors’ quarterbacks coach.

“It’s been great to have him here,” Schager said. “He’s taught me a lot on and off the field. I’m forever grateful for him and our relationship. It means a lot to have him here. … Coach Dan always made the game simpler. He simplified everything for me. He helped me process information quicker. He made me play better learning from him.”

Earlier this week, Morrison posed for a picture with Schager and Thurman.

Thurman “was his first quarterback and I was his last,” Schager said. “He’s a good dude. It’s been a lot of fun working with him.”