Letter: Flood map work reminds of Halawa Stream plight

The devastating Lahaina fires prompted reactive focus on disaster preparedness. To reassure citizens, the words “public safety” are now repeatedly spoken. What proactive preventative measures are being addressed? Fire is not the only disaster.

The timing of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s updated Oahu flood map is perfect. Newly affected parties, be aware — this could be you. Halawa Valley Estates, bordered by Halawa Stream, was added to FEMA’s flood map in 2014. At that time, it had been 25 years since the last maintenance was performed. It is now 2024, and still waiting. Blatant neglect has revealed the vital need for proper reinforcement of the stream’s banks. Without it, already shifting land will easily be lost.

Lahaina has hope for recovery. Halawa Valley Estates? Simple — no land, no recovery.

City, state and federal governments all share responsibility for this stream. What then is the reason for no action? Knowing yet leaving our homes and families at risk is unforgivable.

Lynn Wong

Aiea

