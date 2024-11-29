Off the news: Be vigilant, protect Hawaii against bird flu

Hawaii’s physical isolation from the avian flu protected island birds for some time, but that respite is over. The disease, which forced many mainland chicken farmers to destroy flocks and shrank egg stocks and drove up prices, now has begun to spread here.

There have been infections of humans in other states, though sustained human-to-human spread, thankfully, has not been found. Nobody wants to test that theory, though, so vigilance about contact with wild birds in particular is wise. Anyone who finds multiple dead or sick birds is urged to call the state Department of Agriculture at 808-483-7100 during business hours or 808-837-8092 outside of business hours.