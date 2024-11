LOBOS OFFENSE

X—12 Caleb Medford 6-1 198 Jr.

Y—15 Luke Wysong 5-10 184 Jr.

LT—52 Lajuan Owens 6-5 335 Fr.

LG—56 Baraka Beckett 6-4 340 Sr.

C—66 McKenzie Agnello 6-4 314 Jr.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

RG—78 Richard Pearce 6-2 320 Jr.

RT—76 Wallace Unamba 6-4 330 Jr.

TE—5 Trace Bruckler 6-3 244 Jr.

Z—18 Ryan Davis 5-11 176 Sr.

QB—4 Devon Dampier 5-10 198 So.

RB—6 Eli Sanders 5-11 194 Jr.

Last year — his second at Syracuse under former Rainbow Warrior Dino Babers — Jason Beck ran a spread offense with meh results. In his first season as the Lobos’ offensive coordinator, Beck has implemented the Double-D attack starring dual-threat Devon Dampier. The sophomore QB has accounted for 68.6% of the Lobos’ 484.5 yards per game and 28 of their 33 TDs. Dampier can hit all the leaves on the passing tree off a sub-2-second release from the pocket, off scrambles, and sometimes off one foot. He was not sacked in seven games this season. His repertoire of throwing styles can be traced to his prep career in the javelin, shot put and triple jump. Discounting the five times he was sacked in 364 pass plays, Dampier has rushed for an adjusted 1,075 yards, or 8.1 yards per keeper or scramble, and 16 touchdowns. Because of his running skills, Dampier often is the lone back. That enables running back Eli Sanders to align as a wideout or 6-1, 303-pound tight end Isaiah Sillemon to set up as a sixth O-lineman. Motion tight end Trace Bruckler is a slash-route receiver who filled in when slotback Luke Wysong (9.6 targets per game) was injured. Sanders, who can sprint 100 meters in 10.9 seconds, averages 39.1 yards on his nine TD rushes. Sanders is a LO runner, clutching the football over the first two letters of “Lobos” on his jersey, Sanders, who transferred from Iowa State, teamed in the backfield with former Warrior Dae Dae Hunter at Chandler High in Arizona in 2019. Left guard Baraka Beckett also has UH ties. Beckett de-committed from UH, then spent five years at UCLA and last season at Campbell before transferring to UNM. Beckett is the mauling guard; right guard Richard Pearce is effective on pulls.

LOBOS DEFENSE

WLB—9 Gabe Lopez 6-2 236 Sr.

DT—99 Bryce Santana 6-2 301 Sr.

NT—97 Devin Brandt-Epps 6-3 303 Sr.

E—89 Moso’oipala Tuitele 6-3 252 So.

MLB—22 Dimitri Johnson 6-1 233 Sr.

Buck—33 Randolph Kpai 6-3 221 Jr.

FCB—2 Noa Pola-Gates 6-0 183 Sr.

FS—8 Christian Ellis 6-0 202 Jr.

BS—1 Noah Avinger 6-0 186 Jr.

BCB—13 Bryson Taylor 6-0 175 Jr.

NB—28 Nigel Williams 5-11 196 Jr.

Head coach Bronco Mendenhall is regarded as one of college football’s best fixers. He rebuilt his two previous programs — BYU went from missing the postseason three years in a row to 11 consecutive bowl appearances; Virginia went from two victories to an Orange Bowl appearance in four years. He did it with a system in which players are handed a numberless white T-shirt in training camp and then must progress to a darker shirt, as well as the 3-3-5 blitz scheme he co-authored with Rocky Long in 1998. But this year, the Lobos have relinquished 38 points and 483.5 yards per game. They have missed 150 tackles, including 92 on rushes. Opponents are averaging 5.8 yards per first-down rush, 13.2 yards per reception, scored on 40 of 41 red-zone drives, and had 28 possessions of at least 75 yards. But the Lobos have shown persistence and resistance the past four games, allowing an average of 6.0 points in the second half. The Lobos have leaders at the three levels. Bryce Santana is a north-south puncher who lines up across the center. The front three are bunched in the box; Gabe Lopez can move up as a pass rusher. Lopez played his first two seasons under former UH quarterback/coach Nick Rolovich at Washington State before entering the portal. Middle linebacker Dimitri Johnson is a speed reader on screens, and buck linebacker Randolph Kpai can attack from the flats or pick up an inside receiver. Noa Pola-Gates, who defends the wide side of the field, is the best cover defender. San Diego State transfer Noah Avinger can mix it up in the box or retreat in two-deep or four-across zones.

LOBOS SPECIAL TEAMS

PK/KO—26 Luke Drzewiecki 6-0 181 Jr.

P—10 Aaron Rodriguez 5-11 195 Sr.

LS—25 Hyrum Hatch 6-0 196 Fr.

H—87 Justin Holaday 6-3 208 Jr.

KR—86 D’Angelo Mayes 6-2 172 Fr.

PR—18 Ryan Davis 5-11 176 Sr.

Because of the Lobos’ prolific offense — 45 touchdowns in 121 full possessions — Missouri transfer Aaron Rodriguez has attempted only 38 punts (11th in the 12-team Mountain West). The UNM mark for fewest punts is 37 during the seven-game COVID-19 year in 2020. The authentic low is 41 punts in 10 games in 1962. It has been 5,509 days since the Lobos blocked a punt, on Halloween 2009. That’s a span of 861 punts. Four kickoff returners have combined to average 20.7 yards a runback.

RAINBOW WARRIORS OFFENSE

X—1 Jonah Panoke 6-1 200 Sr.

SB—5 Pofele Ashlock 6-2 175 So.

LT—78 Ka‘ena Decambra 6-3 300 Jr.

LG—70 James Milovale 6-6 330 Jr.

C—57 Ethan Spencer 6-1 300 So.

RG—59 Kuao Peihopa 6-3 295 Jr.

RT—72 Luke Felix-Fualalo 6-8 315 sr.

SB—3 Nick Cenacle 6-2 195 Jr.

Z—6 Dekel Crowdus 5-11 170 Jr.

QB—13 Brayden Schager 6-3 220 Sr.

RB—Tylan Hines 5-7 175 So.

The Warriors are optimistic about QB1 Brayden Schager making his 34th consecutive start — 38th overall — after he was diagnosed with only a “minor” ailment after absorbing a hit by Utah State two weeks ago. No procedure was required, and Schager already has accepted an invitation to compete in the Tropical Bowl in Daytona, Fla., in January. Freshman Micah Alejado is prepared to step in at quarterback if needed. Despite being portrayed as right-handed in the initial NCAA video game, Alejado is a quick-cleated lefty with a fast-twitch release and a knack for aiming toward the strike zone of a receiver’s Adam’s apple. Alejado grew up in Ewa Beach and attended Saint Louis School before moving to Las Vegas ahead of his freshman year at Bishop Gorman. Gaels offensive coordinator Craig Canfield mentored QBs Tate Martell and Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Alejado also has worked with “quarterback guru” Vinny Passas, who has tutored quarterbacks Marcus Mariota, Tua Tagovailoa and Chevan Cordeiro. Tagovailoa and his father, Galu, also have mentored Alejado, who threw 125 TD passes against four interceptions in four years at Bishop Gorman. Last year, Alejado had 35 scoring passes and no picks in leading the Gaels to the national title. He took nine classes in the 2023 fall semester to graduate early and join the Warriors in January. Against USU, Alejado was 11-for-12 for 111 yards, including a 44-yard TD to Dekel Crowdus. Slotback Pofele Ashlock (9.2 targets per game) uses quick cuts to create space and inside receiver Nick Cenacle is a tough after-the-catch runner. After a slow start, Jonah Panoke has fulfilled his promise as a dependable wideout on go and post routes.

RAINBOW WARRIORS DEFENSE

DE—5 Tariq Jones 6-2 250 Jr.

DT—Daniel Williams 5-11 320 Sr.

DT—17 Malachi Finau 6-2 285 So.

DE—0 Elijah Robinson 6-4 260 Sr.

WLB—11 Nalu Emerson 6-1 215 Sr.

MLB—16 Logan Taylor 6-0 220 Sr.

NB—9 Elijah Palmer 5-8 175 So.

CB—4 Cam Stone 5-10 200 Sr.

S—1 Peter Manuma. 6-0 195 Jr.

S—29 Nahe Mendiola-Jensen 6-1 170 Jr.

CB—13 Caleb Brown 6-1 170 Sr.

Through the first nine games, the Warriors allowed 119.1 rushing yards per game and 3.7 yards per carry. But UNLV and Utah State gained 290 and 321 yards the past two games. The Warriors also have had late breakdowns. In their four victories, the Warriors have allowed two fourth-quarter TDs. In their seven losses, opponents have eight TDs and three FGs in the final quarter. San Diego State produced a go-ahead drive of 87 yards. Boise State had TD drives of 91 and 81 yards to pull away from a 13-7 lead. Injuries have factored in the lapses. Nose tackle Jamar Sekona suffered a season-ending injury in the seventh game; D-tackle Ezra Evaimalo has missed three games in a row with a hand injury, and safety Peter Manuma missed all but five plays against Utah State. Evaimalo, who delivers the best separating punch, is expected back in the lineup. With the interior tackles occupying the Lobos’ imposing O-line, that should open the way for edge setters/pass rushers Elijah Robinson, Jackie Johnson III, Tariq Jones and Wynden Ho‘ohuli. Robinson, a seventh-year senior, has drawn comparisons to two former Warriors. Robinson, who is 6-4 and 260 pounds, has Houston Ala’s toughness and Joe Correia’s ability to re-direct blockers with grab-and-toss moves. Two switches have boosted the linebacker unit. Noah Kema, who was a rush end at Snow College, has transformed into an inside linebacker who cancels gaps. Kema has one of the most forceful strikes in jamming tight ends. Emerson made the transition from safety to speed linebacker. Under strength coordinator Ryan Ishihara and associate head coach Chris Brown, Emerson is now comfortable playing in the box.

RAINBOW WARRIORS SPECIAL TEAMS

PK—17 Kansei Matsuzawa 6-2 205 Jr.

KO—69 Ben Falck 6-6 225 Sr.

P/H—19 Lucas Borrow 5-11 180 Gr.

LS/SS—35 Hunter Higham 6-3 230 Fr.

KR/PR—2 Tylan Hines 5-7 175 So.

In search of a punter, special teams coordinator Thomas Sheffield narrowed his choice to Ball State’s Lucas Borrow, who was available in the portal. Like many ProKick Australia alumni, Borrow punted off rugby-styled rollouts at BSU. But Sheffield also noticed Borrow could blast away out of a traditional punt formation. Borrow has been able to bumper-pool punts into vacated areas as well as smack kicks with 4-plus-second hang time. He also has adjusted to a switch in long-snappers and injury replacements to two blockers on the shield.