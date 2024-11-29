Rainbow Wahine rally past Fresno State in Showdown opener

Friday, November 29, 2024
By Dave Reardon
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / OCT. 21
University of Hawaii guard Lily Wahinekapu
Ritorya Tamilo scored a game-high 16 points and Lily Wahinekapu had 12 to lead the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team to a 50-47 comeback victory over Fresno State in the Rainbow Wahine Showdown at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center on Friday.
The Lady Bulldogs led 28-20 at halftime and scored the first five points of the third quarter to expand their lead to 13, but the Rainbow Wahine (4-1) outscored the visitors 30-14 the rest of the way.
Mia Jacobs led Fresno State (5-2) with 14 points and a game-high 18 rebounds.
Wahinekapu led a 6-0 burst early in the fourth quarter that put Hawaii up 46-40.
Earlier in the day, No. 1-ranked UCLA routed UT Martin 97-37.
The Wahine play UT Martin on Saturday and UCLA on Sunday.
