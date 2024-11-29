Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, November 29, 2024 78° Today's Paper

Sports BreakingTop News

Rainbow Wahine rally past Fresno State in Showdown opener

By Dave Reardon

Today

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / OCT. 21 University of Hawaii guard Lily Wahinekapu

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / OCT. 21

University of Hawaii guard Lily Wahinekapu