Rainbow Wahine rally past Fresno State in Showdown opener

Ritorya Tamilo scored a game-high 16 points and Lily Wahinekapu had 12 to lead the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team to a 50-47 comeback victory over Fresno State in the Rainbow Wahine Showdown at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center on Friday.

The Lady Bulldogs led 28-20 at halftime and scored the first five points of the third quarter to expand their lead to 13, but the Rainbow Wahine (4-1) outscored the visitors 30-14 the rest of the way.

Mia Jacobs led Fresno State (5-2) with 14 points and a game-high 18 rebounds.

Wahinekapu led a 6-0 burst early in the fourth quarter that put Hawaii up 46-40.

Earlier in the day, No. 1-ranked UCLA routed UT Martin 97-37.

The Wahine play UT Martin on Saturday and UCLA on Sunday.