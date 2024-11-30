Letter: New UH president is being overcompensated

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

It’s been reported that Wendy Hensel, newly chosen University of Hawaii president, will earn $675,000 annually, and receive a $7,000 monthly housing allowance and a $60,000 moving allowance.

Hensel is moving where many residents work two or three jobs to pay bills and who cannot afford a home.

Why should taxpayers pay for her moving expenses?

She wants the job, so she should pay her own moving expenses.

And monthly housing allowance when she can afford a vacation home here where many residents cannot afford a primary home?

An annual salary that is more than $200,000 over the current president’s salary? She should accept the current salary and get a raise after she has proven herself.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Hensel’s education and experience warrant good compensation. She is moving to a place of beauty — land, ocean, the aloha spirit. The UH regents and Hensel should consider this as additional compensation, instead of exorbitant pay and unnecessary perquisites.

Jennifer Chiwa

Makiki

COUNT YOUR BLESSINGS

In the spirit of this season, take a moment to count your blessings. Recent times might’ve been tough — politically, economically or otherwise — but surely there are positives.

Here’s your chance to reflect on what you appreciate. Today through Dec. 9, we’ll be accepting “Count Your Blessings” letters (150 words max) or essays (500-600 words). A collection of these will run in mid-December.

Email to letters@staradvertiser.com; or send to 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Bldg. 2, room 200, Honolulu 96813, c/o Letters.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter