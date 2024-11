Shoppers browsed amid the holiday decor and the Christmas tree at the Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center in Waikiki on Monday.

Black Friday signaled the start of the final holiday season shopping push, and law enforcement officials urge the public to be wary while conducting commerce.

Through Oct. 24, property crime on Oahu was down from 25,027 cases at the same time in 2023 to 22,462 cases this year, according to the Honolulu Police Department’s data dashboard. Theft is down to 12,864 cases, compared with 14,080 at the same time in 2023. Fraud cases fell to 3,461 so far this year compared with 3,901 in 2023.

Nationally, the Internet Crime Complaint Center re-c­orded 50,523 nonpayment and nondelivery complaints in 2023 that resulted in more than $309 million in losses for consumers.

Victims of check and credit card fraud lost more than $173 million, according to the FBI.

The U.S. Department of Justice is urging the public to remain vigilant against an “uptick in scams targeting holiday shoppers and charitable donors.”

Criminals are exploiting the busy shopping period, using increasingly sophisticated tactics to steal money and personal information, according to the FBI.

“Criminals don’t take holidays off,” said Robert K. Tripp, special agent in charge of the San Francisco Field Office, in a news release. “We’re seeing scammers employing aggressive and creative schemes to take advantage of the season’s generosity and high online shopping activity.”

Among the various scams noted by the FBI, puppy scams involving “fake advertisements for pets” have resulted in losses reported at $5.6 million so far this year.

The FBI also warned of “fake charities soliciting donations” through phone calls, emails, crowdfunding platforms and social media. There is also an increase in “copycat organizations” mimicking legitimate charities to steal money.

Honolulu Police Department Sgt. Chris Kim, the CrimeStoppers coordinator, told the Honolulu Star- Advertiser that consumers should try to “avoid carrying around large amounts of cash, consider paying by credit or debit card.”

“Avoid unloading purchased goods into the vehicle trunk while you continue shopping,” said Kim.

If you go to a mall to shop, Honolulu police recommend you go with a family member or friend, especially if shopping at night, and always “pay attention to who and what’s going on around you.”

“Look for parking that’s well-lit, near other cars, and in view of security cameras. Secure vehicle doors and windows, and don’t leave valuables in plain view,” according to HPD.

Online shopping

Holiday shoppers who avoid brick-and-mortar retail establishments during the holiday season are urged by the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs’ Office of Consumer Protection to “beware of scams and deceptive advertising while shopping at stores online,” according to the state’s website.

Avoid buying “in-store racked cards with easily accessible numbers and PINs.”

“If you buy in a retail store, look for gift cards kept behind the counter or in well-sealed packaging. If possible, change the security code as soon as you buy the card and change the PIN and register the card when you get home,” reads a tip posted on OCP’s website.

Use credit cards whenever possible because they offer more protections and give the buyer the opportunity to dispute the charge if potential fraud occurs.

Online coupons are also used to lure buyers into a trap where thieves can steal personal information when users click on coupons offering deals too good to be true.

The post-Thanksgiving shopping sprint to Christmas also comes with an increase in the number of “mailers and email alerts announcing deals, gifts, and sales.”

“While the mailers and email alerts may look like they are from legitimate businesses, the links provided may lead to look-alike websites meant to trick you into providing personal information or give identity thieves an opportunity to download malware onto your computer,” according to advice from the state.

Consumers should read website addresses to ensure they are shopping on a legitimate website.

Make sure the website begins with “https” and has a small padlock icon next to the web page address.

Legitimate online merchants will not use wire transfers, prepaid debit or gift cards, or third parties to collect payment for purchases, and the state cautions shoppers to be “wary of anyone asking for these forms of payment as they often cannot be traced and undone.”

When giving to charities or nonprofit organizations this holiday season, be “cautious of unsolicited phone calls, emails, and texts looking for donations.”

“Before donating to a charity, make sure you know exactly where your money will go — and how much will be going to administrative fees,” according to the state.

Verify the organization through the Hawaii Attorney General Charity Search, Giving.org or Charity Navigator.

Avoid shopping scams and crime

>> Consumers who believe they have been a victim of a holiday shopping scam can file a complaint with the Office of Consumer Protection at 808-587-4272 or cca.hawaii.gov/ocp/consumer-complaint.

To avoid becoming a victim, the FBI advises the following precautions:

>> Verify websites and offers: If a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is. Avoid clicking on suspicious links or ads.

>> Secure your accounts: Use strong, unique passwords for banking, shopping and rewards accounts.

>> Inspect gift cards: Check for signs of tampering, such as misaligned packaging or scratched-off security codes.

>> Donate wisely: Verify charities through trusted sources, and avoid those soliciting donations via gift cards or wire transfers.

>> Be skeptical of requests: Government agencies or law enforcement will never demand payments via phone, email or gift cards.

If you believe you are a victim of a scam, the FBI urges you to:

>> Immediately contact your bank or financial institution.

>> Report the incident to law enforcement.

>> File a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at IC3.gov.

Holiday season home security tips:

>> Anchor outdoor Christmas decorations securely to the ground, and use motion- activated lights in the yard. Consider bringing smaller or more expensive decorations inside at night.

>> Don’t post on social media when you’ll be away from home.

>> Don’t display gifts where they can be seen from the outside.

>> Lock the doors even while you’re home.

>> If you see a suspicious person or vehicle, call 911.

>> Don’t leave boxes for large, expensive items like TVs and computers intact at the curb. It lets thieves know what’s inside the home.

>> Watch out for your neighbors and report suspicious activity to 911.