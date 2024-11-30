Puna man gets 10-year sentence for electronic enticement of minor

A 32-year-old Puna man has become the second defendant in a sting dubbed “Operation Keiki Shield” to be sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Hilo Circuit Judge Peter Kubota handed down the sentence Monday to Sonny “Junya” Puerto of Kurtis­town for first-degree electronic enticement of a child.

Puerto was found guilty by a jury July 30 of the Class B felony offense, which also requires him to register as a sex offender.

Puerto was among five men arrested and charged in May 2021 in the first installment of the multiagency law enforcement sting aimed at sexual predators using the internet to target minors.

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence that Puerto exchanged text messages with an undercover police officer whom Puerto believed to be a 13-year-old girl. In the text messages, Puerto requested sexual intercourse and other sex acts.

According to county Prosecutor Kelden Waltjen, after the jury verdict was read, Deputy Prosecutors Haaheo Kahoohalahala and Patrick Munoz asked Kubota to order Puerto — who had been free on $30,000 bail — be taken into custody without bail.

The judge denied the request but increased Puerto’s bail to $500,000 and ordered that he be taken into custody, where he remained until Monday’s sentencing.

Operation Keiki Shield is a state-federal-local collaborative initiative. The 2021 sting included the Hawaii Police Department, the Hawaii County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, the Department of the Attorney General, Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Secret Service, the FBI and Honolulu, Maui and Kauai police departments.

The first Operation Keiki Shield Defendant convicted was 32-year-old Micaiah Smith of Kailua-Kona.

A Kona jury found Smith, who was arrested during a sting that took place in 2023 in Kona between March 31 and April 2, guilty on April 23 this year of first- degree electronic enticement of a child and attempted promotion of pornography for minors.

Third Circuit Chief Judge Robert Kim, who has since retired and become chief administrator for Big Island courts, sentenced Smith to 10 years in prison.

In other active Operation Keiki Shield cases:

>> Nolan Okalani Tallett, 48, of Honolulu pleaded not guilty to first-degree electronic enticement of a child after being arrested May 6, 2021, in Hilo. According to court records, plea negotiations are taking place, and a status hearing is scheduled for Jan. 17. Tallett is free on $50,000 bail.

>> Kanani Ikaika Perreira- Yurong, 34, of Hilo pleaded not guilty to first-degree electronic enticement of a child after being arrested May 9, 2021, in Hilo. No trial date has been set, but a hearing for further proceedings is scheduled for Dec. 12. Perreira-Yurong is free on $50,000 bail.

>> Marshall K. Baji, 34, of Naalehu pleaded not guilty to first-degree electronic enticement of a child, attempted promotion of pornography to a minor, first-degree attempted promotion of a minor-produced sexual image, methamphetamine possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, possessing a loaded firearm on a public roadway, illegally carrying ammunition, and firearm permit and registration offenses after being arrested May 6, 2021. According to court records, Baji has been made a plea offer, but his defense counsel says they are still preparing for trial. He has a hearing for further proceedings set for Feb. 19. Baji remains in custody in Hawaii Community Correctional Center in lieu of $143,000 bail.

>> Joseph Michael Powell, 39, of Hilo, who was arrested May 7, 2021, pleaded guilty Aug. 28 to first-degree electronic enticement of a child. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped a charge of attempted promotion of pornography to minors and 11 counts of attempted promotion of minor-produced nudes. His sentencing is set for Thursday. Powell remains in custody at HCCC in lieu of $82,000 bail.