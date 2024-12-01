Column: Rail’s failures overburden residents

By Kaitlyn Duropan

In October, the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation greenlit the final segment of the Skyline. While this marks a significant milestone in a project that has spanned well over a decade, it is overshadowed by the fact that the Skyline was unnecessary from the start.

Since the first segment opened in June 2023, interest in the Skyline has been underwhelming. In October 2024, average daily ridership was about 3,530. While this represents an improvement from 3,058 riders during the same period in 2023, it still falls far short of the city’s target of 8,000 to 10,000 riders per day.

According to the Honolulu Department of Transportation Services, the Skyline carries only about 250 people per hour, despite its capacity being 14 times that amount. Many people prefer using their own vehicles, which offers more flexibility and eliminates the need to align their schedules with the rail.

Low ridership has added to the financial burden on residents. The construction of the Skyline is expected to cost $10 billion, and its $85 million annual operating budget — covering electricity, administrative and maintenance costs — is heavily subsidized by taxpayers. While the fare is $3, the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii estimates that without taxpayer subsidies, the real cost per ride would be about $54. With Hawaii’s already high cost of living, the added financial strain of maintaining a sparsely used rail system only exacerbates the burden on taxpayers.

Moreover, the rail is a project that residents never even wanted. A 2021 poll found that the rail project was opposed by 53% of registered voters on Oahu, while just 34% supported it. This means that the majority of taxpayers are now funding a project they didn’t approve of, and with low ridership, they may face greater financial instability as the rail continues to operate at a loss.

Supporters of the Skyline argue that the cost is justified by the quick transit it offers across the island, but this is only true for the limited number of residents with access to the rail. The Skyline is only accessible to those along parts of the south shore of Oahu, leaving the people on the north shore — not to mention the neighbor islands — without access. Even along the existing rail route, inadequate parking near stations has limited its usability.

Others may be indifferent about the project, viewing it as just another transportation system in the country. However, in ancient Hawaiian culture, it was customary for the deceased to be buried in unmarked graves to protect their spiritual power from being stolen. The first human remains were found along the rail route in 2012, raising tensions between locals, the government and the Honolulu Transportation Services Department.

For many, the Skyline is not just any other rail system in the country — it represents a disregard for Hawaii’s cultural heritage and land.

As we acknowledge and even celebrate the forward movement on this long-delayed project, the eventual completion — expected in 2031 — will bring a sigh of relief to the people of Hawaii who have been enduring the saga for decades. However, it is important to reflect on costly projects like this one that have limited value and fail to meet the needs of the people they were intended to serve.

Kaitlyn Duropan is a sophomore at James Campbell High School.