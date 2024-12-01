Letter: Oppose long-range missiles to Ukraine

Contrary to what we have been told by the current administration, the Ukraine war with Russia is not at a stalemate position but has deteriorated to the point that Ukraine is losing badly. It was irresponsible to authorize the transfer of long-range missiles to Ukraine, allowing it to reach far into the Russian countryside and escalating hostilities in what has become a futile cause.

Russia’s response with a ballistic missile attack on the capital of Kiev, using a new hypersonic nuclear-capable weapon that would be nearly impossible to defend against, sends a clear message: It’s time for Ukraine to concede and negotiate a peace agreement.

President Biden has only eight weeks left before he turns over the reins to the new administration. Making such a long-range strategic decision without consulting the president-elect could undermine the incoming administration, which is on record as wanting to end the war.

Voters should take notice that the Biden administration has caved in to the misdirected influence of the war hawks and has pushed us to the brink of war.

Calvin Hutton

Aiea

