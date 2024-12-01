Letter: Tantalus-Round Top — a tale of 2 roads

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I just finished my biannual Tantalus-Round Top walk. On Tantalus it was a death-defying experience. Weeds from the sides were pushing far over the road (sometimes as much as one-third of the way over the road). Visibility for cars to see me was limited at best, and I had nowhere to step off the road for those drivers that refused to cross the centerline (even on long straightaways) to go around me.

Round Top was the exact opposite. With a few minor exceptions, the sides of the roads were mowed or trimmed (enabling road step-offs when necessary), and passing cars’ ability to see me was greatly heightened.

Isn’t it the same highway roads department that maintains both roads?

Safety score: Round Top, 4+ stars; Tantalus, -1 star.

Paul Billington

Makiki

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

COUNT YOUR BLESSINGS

In the spirit of this season, take a moment to count your blessings. Recent times might’ve been tough — politically, economically or otherwise — but surely there are positives.

Here’s your chance to reflect on what you appreciate. Today through Dec. 9, we’ll be accepting “Count Your Blessings” letters (150 words max) or essays (500-600 words). A collection of these will run in mid-December.

Email to letters@staradvertiser.com; or send to 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Bldg. 2, room 200, Honolulu 96813, c/o Letters.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter