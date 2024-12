Na Hoku Hanohano Award winner Ku‘uipo Kumukahi, Chamber Music Hawai‘i and Hawai‘i Opera Theatre will provide musical entertainment during guided tours of Queen Kapi‘olani’s bedroom, the Music Room, the Blue Room and the Throne Room at Iolani Palace from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Dec. 28-29.

The annual Christmas countdown has begun and the rush is on, with only 24 days before Dec. 25 to take in all the holiday happenings that make the season lighter and brighter.

It’s best to buy tickets or make reservations today, if possible, and don’t forget to allow a little extra time for getting through holiday traffic and finding parking. Here’s a sampling of some of the festive events to mark on your calendar.

>> “Twas the Light Before Christmas.” Today through Dec. 31, Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (last entry at 8 p.m.); Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (last entry at 9 p.m.) at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.

A fresh family-friendly seasonal attraction makes its world premiere with countless lights and memorable lighting effects, numerous locations for free photo ops, and enough space to create the impression of walking through a snowy winter park. Several enclosed areas allow for parent-supervised play where kids can safely let off steam.

Tickets start at $26.99 (age 14 and older) and $14.99 (age 3-13); prices fluctuate depending on day and time of admission. Go to alohaimmersive.com.

>> Kaimuki Christmas Parade &Tree Lighting. Thursday, 6 p.m.

School marching bands, Scout troops, motorcycle clubs, businesses, clowns, fire trucks, trolleys and, of course, Santa will proceed up Waialae Avenue from Saint Louis School/ Chaminade University to Koko Head Avenue starting at 6 p.m., followed by lighting of the Christmas tree atop Puu O Kaimuki.

Free. Go to kaimuki hawaii.com.

>> Honolulu City Lights Tree Lighting and Public Workers’ Electric Light Parade. Saturday, 5:30 p.m., at Honolulu Hale, Frank F. Fasi Civic Center.

The seasonal event created by Honolulu Mayor Frank Fasi in 1985 remains one of his most popular legacies. Festivities start at 5:30 p.m.; Mayor Rick Blangiardi will light the city’s 50-foot Christmas tree outside Honolulu Hale at 6 p.m. The Electric Light Parade leaves River Street at 6 p.m. and travels along King Street to Kawaiahao Street; expect the first units to arrive at Hono­lulu Hale around 6:30 p.m. Free photo with Santa 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. opening night at Mission Memorial Auditorium, sponsored by Hawaiian Telcom. Honolulu City Lights displays will light up nightly from dusk till dawn through Dec. 31.

Free, with food, beverages and other items available for sale. Free public parking at the Frank F. Fasi Municipal Lot, with entry from the left lane of Beretania Street just past Alapai Street. Go to honolulucitylights.org.

>> Hapa Holiday Extravaganza with Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. at Hawaii Theatre, 1130 Bethel St.

Music Director Dane Lam and HSO will fill the air with the joyous sounds of the holidays in this Hapa­Symphony concert featuring local favorites, sing-alongs and special guests.

Cost is $10.50 to $109. Go to hawaiitheatre.com or call 808-528-0506.

>> 75th Presentation of Handel’s “Messiah.” Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m. at Central Union Church. 1660 S. Beretania St.

Alec Schumacker conducts Natalie Mitchell (soprano), A. Ezinne Dawson (mezzo soprano), Keith Wallace (tenor), Christopher R. Kelsey (bass), the Hawai‘i Nui Chorale, the Chamber Singers of the University of Hawaii at Manoa, and members of the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra, as Central Union Church celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ with one of the best-known choral works in Western music.

Free admission and parking; “free will offerings” accepted. Go to centralunion church.org.

>> “Christmas Talk Story.” Dec. 8 and 15, 2 p.m.; Dec. 21, 4 p.m., at Tenney Theatre, St. Andrew’s Cathedral, 229 Queen Emma Square.

Honolulu Theatre for Youth company actors perform short, locally written plays about about popular year-end holidays, including Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Makahiki, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Tickets are $15 to $30. Go to htyweb.org or call 808-839-9885.

>> Films in Concert: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” Dec. 11-12, 7 p.m. at Hawaii Theatre, 1130 Bethel St.

The story has been charming kids since it first appeared as a children’s book by Dr. Seuss in 1957, and then as an animated television special in 1966. This is a rare opportunity to enjoy the 2000 live-action film version with Jim Carrey, enhanced by the music of conductor Ann Krinitsky and the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets are $25 to $89. Go to hawaiitheatre.com or call 808-528-0506.

>> Christmas with the Makaha Sons. Dec. 14, 7 p.m. at Hawaii Theatre, 1130 Bethel St.

The Sons celebrate the season with Broadway veteran Raquel “Rocky” Higa, Na Hoku Hanohano Award winners Darlene Ahuna and Robi Kahakalau, and na halau hula.

Tickets are $40 to $55. Go to hawaiitheatre.com or call 808-528-0506.

>> Mele Kalikimaka Marketplace. Dec. 14, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Dec. 15, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Neal S. Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.

Made in Hawaii products, island crafters, and local food and entertainment are on display as more then 250 vendors gather for this shopping event. Take a break from the holiday crush by stopping by the DLT Ranch “Bumboocha” Petting Zoo with alpacas, mini cows, mini donkeys, mini horses, sheep, goats, pigs and other friendly animals.

Tickets are $6 ($4 for military and people 60+ with ID); free admission for children 12 and younger with paid adult. Go to melekaliki makamarketplace.com

>> Ballet Hawaii’s “The Nutcracker.” Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 15, 2 p.m. at Neal S. Blaisdell Arena.

Hawaii’s biggest production of the Tchaikovsky’s seasonal fantasy transports the story from Nuremberg, Germany, in 1892 to Honolulu in 1858, sparkling with performances by guest principals from national ballet companies dancing to the music of the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra. New York City Ballet principal dancer Chun Wai Chan makes his Hawaii debut as the Cavalier opposite NYCB principal Megan Fairchild as the Sugar Plumeria Fairy. “Nutcracker” fans can also look forward to return performances by Pacific Northwest Ballet principal Lucien Postlewaite, Hawaii-born Eugene Ballet principal Mark Tucker, and longtime audience favorite John Selya.

Tickets are $40 to $104. Go to ticketmaster.com.

>> Frank De Lima Holiday Brunch: Celebrating 50 Years of Comedy. Dec. 15, 1 p.m. at Blue Note Hawaii, Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort.

One of Hawaii’s most enduring comedians, Frank DeLima will showcase his zany parodies and outrageous humor. Will his “Filipino Christmas Song” be part of the show? Believe it! Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets are $35 to $45. Go to bluenotejazz.com/hawaii/ or call 808-777-4890.

>> “A Starry Starry Christmas” with Don McClean. Dec. 20, 8 p.m. at Hawaii Theatre, 1130 Bethel St.

The 2022 Musicians Hall of Fame inductee performs iconic hits such as “American Pie,” “Castles in the Air” and “Vincent” alongside festive tunes like “Winter Wonderland” and “White Christmas.”

Tickets are $49 to $99. Go to hawaiitheatre.com or call 808-528-0506.

>> Kalani Pe‘a’s Hawaiian Christmas Show. Dec. 21, 7 p.m. at Hawaii Theatre, 1130 Bethel St.

Four-time Grammy Award nominee — and three-time winner — Kalani Pe‘a celebrates Christmas with Na Hoku Hanohano Award winners Natalie Ai Kamau‘u and Starr Kalahiki, two halau hula and emcee Mele Apana.

Tickets are $45 to $100. Go to hawaiitheatre.com or call 808-528-0506.

>> Queen Kapi‘olani Evening Tours. Dec. 28-29, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Iolani Palace.

Queen Kapi‘olani was born Dec. 31, 1834, and Iolani Palace is commemorating her birth anniversary with rare evening tours. Na Hoku Hanohano Award winner Ku‘uipo Kumukahi, Chamber Music Hawai‘i and Hawai‘i Opera Theatre provide musical entertainment for guided tours through the queen’s bedroom, the Music Room, the Blue Room and the Throne Room. Tours start every 15 minutes.

Tickets are $50 (age 13 and older), $25 (children age 6-12); free admission for age 5 and younger. Go to iolani palace.org.