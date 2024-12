State champion Saint Louis kept the faith

Saint Louis’ Frank Abreu (2) and Pupualii Sepulona (45) celebrate after winning the HHSAA Open Division Football Championship Game 17-10 over Kahuku on Friday, at Clarence T.C. Ching Field in Honolulu.

Saint Louis’ head coach Tupu Alualu, left, greets Kahuku’s head coach Sterling Carvalho after the Crusaders won the HHSAA Open Division Football Championship Game, 17-10, Friday at Clarence T.C. Ching Field in Honolulu.

Saint Louis coach Tupu Alualu probably didn’t realize it Friday, but he used the phrase “stay the course” repeatedly when talking about his team.

Truth be told, his Crusaders did just that in a season that started with two losses and ended with their first state Open Division title since 2019.

Titan Lacaden’s ability to juke and run through defenders, and a stout defense, lifted Saint Louis to a 17-10 victory over Kahuku on Friday in the final of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA State Open Division Championships at UH’s T.C. Ching Complex.

“When I started this journey with the boys, we lost to Kahuku and Mililani, and I could have just said, ‘What are we going to do, we’re 0-2?’ ” said Alualu, who just completed his first season as coach of his alma mater. “Someone said we’re the best 0-2 team. I told the boys stay the course, stay disciplined, follow God’s path.”

Lacaden, who moved to running back from slot receiver in early October, rushed 31 times for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

“Saint Louis was able to get a hat on a hat and Titan being the running back that he is, he found creases, he made players miss and we just couldn’t stop that,” Kahuku coach Sterling Carvalho said.

Lacaden, a 5-foot-7, 171-pounder, became the first among his brothers to win a state title with Saint Louis.

Joe Lacaden, a 2009 graduate, played linebacker, while Jacob Lacaden, a 2014 graduate, played safety and linebacker.

“I’m not trying to brag, but I can officially say I’m the first person in my family to win a state championship ring,” Lacaden said. “It means a lot.”

The Crusaders ended the Red Raiders’ run of three consecutive state Open Division championship.

Saint Louis won the first four titles before the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the 2020 season. Kahuku then pulled off the three-peat.

“It feels great. We wanted to restore order and bring the koa (trophy) back to Kalaepohaku,” Lacaden said. “We did that and, man, what a season.”

Lacaden, a Hawaii commit, was a freshman when Kahuku beat Saint Louis 49-14 in the 2021 state final.

“This is a full-circle moment, beating the guys that beat me my freshman year, then playing at the stadium where I’m committed to. It’s going to be great,” Lacaden said. “Just playing in front of the people from the state of Hawaii, the energy is always rocking. Can’t wait for the next chapter of my life.”

Alualu said the game plan was to run the ball right at Kahuku, which had allowed 89 points to 11 Hawaii opponents.

“Allan Cui is our run coordinator. He knows I want to run the ball, he knows I’m a running back, he’s a running back,” said Alualu, who previously served as a Saint Louis assistant for well over a decade.

That meant a heavy workload for Lacaden, who set career highs in carries and touches (32).

“I’m willing to do everything I can to make us win and be better,” he said. “If that means I have to do it 50 more times, then I’ll do that 50 more times.”

Lacaden’s running allowed the Crusaders to hold a time-of-possession advantage of 31:42 to 16:18.

There were a lot of shoutouts to go around from Lacaden and Alualu after the victory.

“The line showed the definition of grit. They do the dirty work but get the least credit,” Lacaden said. “This is my chance to give them all the credit. I really do tip my hat off to them. They’re the heart and soul of this team.”

Alualu credited his senior class, which finally got its state title.

“All the seniors, they stayed the course and worked hard,” he said. “We did Muay Thai, we did yoga when I got the job. They were like, ‘This coach is crazy.’ But I am crazy. Look where we’re at.”

Alualu also thanked his coaching staff.

“If you look at the coaches I hired, they’re the ones that deserve the credit,” he said. “I just walk around and look pretty.”

Alualu gave special recognition to the late Susie Cooke, who was his hanai mother. He met Cooke as a youth at Palama Settlement, a non-profit, community-based social services agency. Cooke also was a financial supporter of Saint Louis School students and the football program.

“I dedicate this to my Mama Susie, who passed away a year or two ago,” Alualu said. “She was the backbone of Saint Louis back from ’86 until she retired in 2021. I love you, Mama.”

The game Friday ended in exciting fashion when Kahuku ran 10 plays and gained 87 yards to reach the Saint Louis 7 with under one minute remaining.

Saint Louis forced three consecutive incompletions, including a fourth-down pass from the Red Raiders’ Matai Fuiava that sailed over his intended receiver along the right side of the end zone.

Saint Louis took a knee on the final play and the celebration was on.

“I love Tupu. I did a lot of clinics and camps with him. Nothing but respect and love for coach Tupu,” said Carvalho, the Kahuku coach. “He did his job tonight and they executed well, and not just him. A lot of the coaches on that staff, they prepared well and they deserve this night.”

For those who want to congratulate Alualu, you may want to hold off a while. The season apparently took a lot out of him.

“I always say stay the course, stay disciplined, listen to your coaches and now tonight they can go home and give love to their parents and do their chores tonight,” he said. “For me, I’m probably going to sleep for a couple of days.”

Alualu can dream about his magical first season as coach of the Crusaders.