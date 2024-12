With the Vegas Grand Prix race now in the record books, it’s cleanup time. The work started the day after the race, and many of the temporary structures that transformed Las Vegas streets into a world-class raceway have already been taken down. Still, as workers remove barriers, scaffolding for lights and cameras, grandstands and other race infrastructure, lane restrictions will be in place through most of December. The temporary bridge on East Flamingo Road is expected to be removed by Dec. 20, which should mean that things are back to normal. All in all, the teardown should be accomplished by the end of the year, taking less than half the time that it did last year.

More paid parking: Add OYO, the boutique casino located on Tropicana Avenue just east of the Strip, to the list of properties charging for parking. All the facts aren’t yet known, but it looks like the rates are $8 for the first three hours, then $20 for up to a 24-hour period. So far, it appears that there’s no grace period, even for locals, and hotel guests must also pay to park.

Dog deal tweaked: The Downtown Grand has raised the price of its hot dog and beer special. Previously, the hot dog and a draft Pabst Blue Ribbon cost $2; it’s now a dog and a 12-ounce can of PBR for $3. The special is available daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the snack counter in the main casino.

Question: What’s the verdict on the success of this year’s F1 race?

Answer: You’ll get different opinions depending on whom you ask. However, as alluded to above, the process in general appeared to have been better planned this year. The racers were happy and local businesses were less unhappy. Room and ticket prices were down, but the full financial impact on the city is yet to be determined. In a nutshell, this year was better than last, and now the countdown begins for next year.

