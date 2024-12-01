Signs of Hawaiian Life – Dec. 1, 2024
Makiki resident Ron Paik, right, and the owner of Hawaii Poke-In, got together for a quick picture. Paik was in the Principe Real neighborhood of Lisbon, Portugal, where he discovered the tasty reminder of home. Photo by a restaurant assistant.
While on a getaway to Scotland, Kailua resident Kathleen Matsumoto, at left, was walking to the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh when she spotted Mana Poke restaurant. Photo by Conrad Matsumoto.
Three days before a Japan cruise, Blanche Ching of Kaimuki was working up an appetite at Colette Mare mall in Yokohama, where she was glad to find Aloha Table restaurant and its menu of Hawaiian plate lunches. Photo by Lorrin Ching.