Letter: Enforce isles’ gun laws already on the books

There is one part of the proposed “ghost gun” laws for which I would like more clarification: The Honolulu Police Department is pushing for legislation that would make possession of three or more gun parts a misdemeanor (“HPD pushes for tougher ‘ghost gun’ laws,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 22).

Guns are mechanical objects, and like any mechanical object, parts will wear out with use and parts can be changed or customized to suit the owner. Classifying the possession of three or more gun parts as a misdemeanor, in the hopes that HPD will be able to “educate” firearms laws makes as much sense as HPD proposing to make the possession of three or more car parts a misdemeanor in order to educate car owners about street racing or running red lights.

Criminals are already constitutionally banned from owning firearms. Yet the most recent case (on Hawaii Island, I believe) where a convicted felon shot at someone then was released on a $20,000 bond just goes to show that punishment is not taken seriously in this state.

Enforce the laws already on the books and mete out punishment appropriate for the crime.

Jon Chung

Manoa

