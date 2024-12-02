Letter: Reveal types of vehicles in pedestrian fatalities

Writer Stirling Morita provided an insightful and timely take in his Oct. 31 “Island Voices” column, published in the wake of the death of a parking attendant at Kaiser Permanente’s Moanalua Hospital (“Journalists in position to alleviate pedestrian death crisis,” Star-Advertiser). I would also suggest that journalists should routinely report the make, model and hood height of the vehicle involved in a fatal collision with a pedestrian. Doing so may raise awareness of the fact that pedestrians are 45% more likely to die when struck by a truck with a tall, straight-edged hood (e.g., Chevy Silverado) than by a low-rise, contoured hood (e.g., Toyota Corolla).

A car breaks your leg and sends you up onto the hood, where the safety glass in the windshield may cushion the impact.The oversize truck breaks your ribs and sends you to the pavement where you may then be crushed to death.

Insurance companies already know this, but judging by the proliferation of these trucks, it’s not front of mind for most when purchasing a new vehicle.

Luke Wassermann

Kaneohe

