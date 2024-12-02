Letter: Voters will regret casting for Trump, his policies

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A recent letter writer was wrong on many counts.

Donald Trump won the popular vote, but he did not win a majority.

Also, virtually no economists believe that mass tariffs and mass deportation are sound policy.

Many people who voted against Kamala Harris did so because of inflation during the Biden presidency, even though Joe Biden was responsible for very little of it (the whole developed world also suffered inflation). Biden negotiated it better than other nations. And America has never been more energy independent.

Rather than judging Democratic behavior, all voters will come to realize their mistake and abandon Republicans in the future. Already we are seeing terrible nominations for Cabinet positions. Wait until Project 2025 kicks in.

Jim Keefe

Waikiki

