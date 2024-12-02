Off the news: Change is in the air as airlines compete

Now that the first round of holiday travel is done, it might be smart to scout around before making plans. Change is in the offing, especially with the merger of Hawaiian and Alaska airlines.

Hawaiian is touting its new Huaka‘i program of locals-only discounts and perks, and a consolidation of the two airlines’ loyalty programs is anticipated.

And competitor Southwest Airlines has announced changes to its own Hawaii flight schedule, largely reducing services to some cities, instead favoring markets such as Las Vegas and San Jose. A lot is still up in the air.