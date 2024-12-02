Off the news: Landfill site selection slides to this month

It’s not much of a surprise, but Honolulu didn’t name its next municipal landfill site by the end of November, when the city administration had sought to reveal its choice to replace the 35-year-old Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill in Kapolei. Expect an announcement in December, the mayor’s office says.

State law must be amended to loosen restrictions on landfill placement to make a feasible available, city officials have stated. It’s also been floated that the city will need to use eminent domain to secure private property for a site. Plus, the city is exploring a 10-year “interim alternative”: shipping the waste outside of Oahu.