Chaminade suffers first loss

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Amound Anderson scored 21 points off the bench but the Chaminade men’s basketball team was handed its first defeat of the season, 86-85 to Adelphi at McCabe Gym.

The Silverswords fell to 5-1. Dayshaun Watson led the Panthers (6-4) with 22 points.

Chaminade trailed by four points with eight seconds left, but Jamir Thomas hit a putback to cut the lead in half. Jackson Last then stole the inbounds pass and missed a shot from half court at the buzzer.

The referee, though, called a technical foul on Adelphi coach Dave Duke to send Last to the line with two shots to tie. He missed the first but made the second.