Chaminade suffers first loss

By Star-Advertiser staff
Amound Anderson scored 21 points off the bench but the Chaminade men’s basketball team was handed its first defeat of the season, 86-85 to Adelphi at McCabe Gym.
The Silverswords fell to 5-1. Dayshaun Watson led the Panthers (6-4) with 22 points.
Chaminade trailed by four points with eight seconds left, but Jamir Thomas hit a putback to cut the lead in half. Jackson Last then stole the inbounds pass and missed a shot from half court at the buzzer.
The referee, though, called a technical foul on Adelphi coach Dave Duke to send Last to the line with two shots to tie. He missed the first but made the second.