Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig, a Saint Louis alum, prepared to cause havoc against the Bengals in the first half at Cincinnati.

University of Hawaii

>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Booted the ball twice for 100 yards, neither of them inside the 20, in the win over the Patriots. He also served as holder for Matt Gay’s field goal and two extra points.

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Started in the loss to the Colts and had four assisted tackles in the loss to the Colts, adding a solo stop on a kick return and pressuring Anthony Richardson into an interception. It was not all good, though, as he was flagged for pass interference for a 29-yard penalty just after halftime that led to a touchdown. It was the first time he failed to have a solo tackle in 48 games. Tavai has played in the same number of NFL games as Davone Bess and made the same number of starts as Rich Miano.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Was placed in injured reserve with a hamstring injury before the win over the Falcons, the first time in his career he has been put on the shelf and ending his streak of eight straight starts. He was replaced by Tony Jefferson, who was a scout for the Ravens a year ago and made eight tackles.

>> Jonah Laulu, Raiders defensive line: Started in Friday’s loss to the Chiefs, assisting on three tackles and batting a pass down. He played on 52% of the snaps on defense, the same it has been in the three weeks he has been a starter.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Vikings linebacker: Came off the bench in the win over the Cardinals, getting 16 snaps on defense but not making a tackle. He got 45 snaps on defense the previous week but has kept his usual spot on special teams.

MILILANI

>> Darius Muasau, Giants linebacker: Came off the bench and assisted on a tackle in Thursday’s loss to the Cowboys, getting 14 defensive snaps as the sixth linebacker off the bench. He has a tackle in three straight games for the first time in his short career and still has a full-time role on special teams.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Started in the win over the Patriots and had seven tackles and a sack on third-and-5 to force a field goal on the first drive of the game. Buckner was nominated for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award for the fourth straight year earlier in the week.

>> Ka‘imi Fairbairn, Texans kicker: Atoned for last week’s costly miss with three field goals and two extra points in the win over the Jaguars. He hit from 53, 30 and 28 yards, extending his NFL record for field goals from 50 yards or longer. He kicked off six times, three of them into the end zone and two for touchbacks. Fairbairn’s 9.4 points per game this season is the highest of his career and he passed Marshall Faulk to get inside the top 100 in NFL history in career points scored.

>> Andrei Iosivas, Bengals receiver: Came off the bench because the Bengals started with two tight ends but made three catches for 35 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Steelers. He was targeted four times and drew a pass-interference penalty. Iosivas has nine career touchdown receptions, six of them on goal-line plays.

>> Marist Liufau, Cowboys linebacker: Played eight snaps on defense and 16 on special teams in Thursday’s win over the Giants but didn’t have a tackle. He got into to backfield twice to pressure Giants quarterback Drew Lock in his limited action; his snap percentage has dwindled from 36% three weeks ago to 13% on Thursday.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nick Herbig, Steelers linebacker: Started opposite T.J. Watt in the win over the Bengals and only got to the quarterback once, but it was a big one. He had a strip sack of Joe Burrow in the fourth quarter that Payton Wilson returned for a touchdown, Herbig’s fourth forced fumble of the season. He forced offensive tackle Orlando Brown into two false starts before his big play and hit Burrow two other times along with another tackle for loss on a run play. He has started three straight games for the first time in his career and has played as many NFL games as fellow Crusaders standout Herman Wedemeyer.

>> Marcus Mariota, Commanders quarterback: Was named a captain for the win over the Titans, the team he started his career with, and didn’t play but Washington blew out Tennessee.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Threw for 365 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday’s loss to the Packers but was sacked five times and was hit two other times. It was the most sacks he has taken since Week 13 of last season. He passed Marcus Mariota for most touchdown throws by a Hawaii-born player with his 96th.

WAIANAE

>> Kana‘i Mauga, Raiders linebacker: Made a tackle in punt coverage in the fourth quarter of Friday’s loss to the Chiefs, his first solo stop since October of last year. He lined up on offense in the backfield for one play, the second straight week he was part of the goal line package.