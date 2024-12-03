Letter: Angelos’ release could cause trouble for UH

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

As a University of Hawaii-Manoa alumni, I am expressing feelings of dismay, disappointment and frustration at the firing of Athletic Director Craig Angelos. The Hawaiian word for this is “pilau.”

Angelos worked hard for UH. Look what he accomplished in his short time: hired a sales team, helped secure a place in the Mountain West Conference, arranged charter flights for athletes. And UH President David Lassner says Angelos is being ousted because of poor performance?

Lassner’s action is a reflection of his character and his record as president will be tarnished. Where is the transparency? UH is a state institution and the public has a right to know. UH is not looking good in how it conducts business. This will impact the reputation and affect financial support to the athletic and academic programs at the university.

Mr. Angelos, you have worked hard for UH athletics!

Roberta Nakamoto

Mililani

