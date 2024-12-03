Letter: Hamas role in Gaza war must be recognized

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A recent column on banning the provision of weapons to Israel claims to want a world free of violence (“Isle lawmakers must support ban of weapon sales to Israel,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Nov. 21). Why does the column neglect to even suggest the violence that Hamas unleashed? Why does it fail to note that absent that attack and its obscene violence, no one would be dying or starving in Gaza today?

It wants pressure on Benjamin Netanyahu to negotiate a peace. Why no pressure on Hamas to negotiate, which it refuses to do because it seeks to gain by leveraging the hostages what it is unable to gain in the war it unleashed?

The column speaks of ending hostilities with Hamas and the people of Palestine. The people of Palestine are involved only because of the Hamas attack.

I respect the spirit of the essay, but it is difficult to avoid thoughts of Lenin, who coined the phrase, “useful idiots.”

Peter Glick

Waialae

