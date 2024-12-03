Letter: Landfill debacle a sign of unsustainable lifestyles

The latest article reporting the woes faced by the City and County of Honolulu to site a new landfill emphasizes two facts about the general unsustainability of our modern way of life: it is fundamentally unsafe for the environment and our own health; and we cannot afford it.

Much like the other wicked problems we face, we are focusing on trying to come up with technological and legislative fixes rather than truly reflecting on the changes needed in how we live and relate to each other and the natural world. The HPOWER garbage incineration plant on Oahu is a perfect example of this.

There are zero-waste alternatives; just look up this phrase online. But this requires us to change ourselves, our economy and our society — not just the location or the technologies we use to get rid of the waste our unsustainable way of life generates.

Travis Idol

President, Hawai‘i Interfaith

Power and Light

