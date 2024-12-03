A comforting curry

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Living in Hawaii, we don’t get to experience the cyclical changes of the seasons. Yet, the air is definitely cooler, and the nights are longer.

And in the supermarkets, it is hard to ignore the abundance of orange pumpkins on display.

It is an apt time to serve a steaming hot Thai pumpkin curry on top of a scoop of brown rice or quinoa.

This recipe calls for the basic ingredients of Thai cuisine: ginger, turmeric, lemon grass, and, of course, coconut milk.

Thai Pumpkin Curry

Ingredients:

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 1 cup white onion, sliced

• 2 cups peeled, cubed pumpkin

• 1/2 cup vegetable broth

• 1 cup cubed carrots

• 1 cup baby corn

• 1 cup broccoli florets

• 1/2 cup coconut milk

• Salt, to taste

Ingredients for sauce:

• 4 cloves garlic, smashed

• 1-inch piece ginger, chopped

• 1 stalk lemongrass, chopped

• 1/4 cup chopped red onion

• 1 chile pepper, chopped, or to taste

• 2 tablespoons each soy sauce, ketchup and fresh lime juice

• 1 teaspoon vegetarian oyster sauce

• 2 teaspoons ground turmeric

• 1 teaspoon each ground cumin, coriander and sugar

• 1/4 teaspoon each ground pepper and cinnamon

• 1/2 cup coconut milk

Directions:

Combine sauce ingredients in a blender and puree to make a smooth sauce. May be used immediately, refrigerated for a week or frozen up to 3 months.

In a deep skillet, warm oil on medium heat 1 minute. Add onion and cook 3 minutes, stirring frequently.

Add pumpkin, curry sauce and broth. Simmer 30 minutes.

Add carrots and baby corn. Cook 15 minutes.

Add broccoli. Cook 5 minutes.

Add coconut milk, stir well. Taste and adjust seasonings. Cook 5 more minutes.

Serves 2.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (not including to taste ingredients): 750 calories, 37 g fat, 23 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol,

2200 mg sodium, 106 g carbohydrate, 14 g fiber, 31 g sugar, 20 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.