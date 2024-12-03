From as low as $12.95 /mo.

National Cookie Day is Dec. 4. Whether you prefer chocolate delicacies or sugar cookies, check out these options:

Stocking stuffers

Artizen by MW (888 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste. 102) is featuring special treats Dec. 9-23 — perfect for stocking stuffers. Choose from red velvet cookies ($8), fudge brownie cookies ($8), holiday-decorated shortbread cookies ($9) and more.

Maui Wowie

Seasonal flavors are now available in-store and online at The Maui Cookie Lady (3643 Baldwin Ave.). Holiday flavors include cinnamon roll ($6.50) — white chocolate chips, organic raw sugar, soft stick cinnamon and Hawaiian sea salt — and Candy Cane Forest ($7.25). The limited-edition flavor features a velvet cocoa cookie with a peppermint chocolate center and topped with crushed candy canes, mini marshmallows and Hawaiian sea salt.

Cookie-decorating classes

Recently, I was invited to attend a workshop at fish school, located at fishcake Hawaii (307C Kamani St.). Fish school offers a range of arts classes, including ceramics, jewelry making, painting and more.

I attended “Nail It,” during which we learned tips and tricks for decorating sugar cookies. All materials were provided. New workshops are added frequently to the schedule. The next Nail It class is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 19 and will feature Christmas-themed cookie decorations.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).