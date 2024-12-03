Merry and Bright

Celebrate this festive season with Artizen by MW’s (888 Kapiolani Blvd.) three-course holiday menu. Chefs Wade Ueoka and Michelle Karr-Ueoka have curated this decadent meal that is available from 4:30 to 8 p.m. through Dec. 30 for dine-in or takeout for $45.

For the starter, choose between kimchi Portuguese bean soup, crispy Asian slaw, or hot spinach and mushroom dip with Raiz tortilla.

Entree options include a miso butterfish karaage, truffle jidori chicken potpie, seared scallops or a seared New York steak (additional $10).

To finish off the meal, guests have a choice between Mont Blanc, Black Forest “Ho Ho,” or an apple streusel pie (additional $5).

Visit artizenbymw.com.

New dishes debut

Village Bottle Shop & Tasting Room’s Kapolei location (4450 Kapolei Pkwy. Ste. 278) just added new dishes to its menu.

New items include crispy chicken bites with kale slaw and furikake ranch, smokehouse salad (barbecue burnt end sausage, pickled veggies, grated cheddar, croutons and barbecue vinaigrette on mixed greens), Nashville hot chicken sandwich, teri menchi burger and guava smoke meat sausage.

Be sure to check out the selection of seasonal, holiday-inspired beers.

Call 808-762-0052.

You’re the ‘bun’ that I want

Big Island Burger (2250 Kalakaua Ave.) recently opened in Waikiki Shopping Plaza. The biz is known for its 100% fresh-ground grass-fed Big Island beef used to create handmade patties without any hormones or antibiotics. Patties are hand-formed and seasoned with the business’s housemade rub to enhance their flavor.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The biz also features locally sourced ingredients from local farmers and ranchers, including Ho Farms, Sensei Farms, Nalo Farms and Sugarland Growers. All burgers include organic local butter lettuce, crunchy sliced Claussen pickles, thinly sliced onions, local tomatoes and housemade B.I.B. sauce in toasted brioche buns.

Signature dishes include The Double (two patties and two cheeses), The Knockout (four patties and four cheeses), organic local mixed green salad and a catch of the day fish burger served with housemade sauce.

Visit @bigisland.burger on Instagram.

Treat yourself

The Ritz-Carlton Oahu, Turtle Bay is offering an exclusive deal to kamaaina and it includes getting a discount on delectable food from the resort’s many restaurants. From now until Dec. 21, Hawaii residents who book the Kamaaina Staycation Promotion can experience a treasure chest of perks.

Guests who take advantage of this promo will receive 15% off at the resort’s eateries, which include Alaia, Sunset, Off the Lip and Hoolana. (Offer excludes alcohol.)

Starting rates for 808 residents begin at $495 with a waived resort fee ($52 per day value) and complimentary self-parking for one vehicle per room ($40 per day value). Guests will also receive 15% off at The Stables and spa and salon services at Nalu Spa.

A valid Hawaii ID or proof of current Hawaii residency must be presented at online checkout.

Call 808-293-6000 or book online at ritzcarlton.com/turtlebay and use promo code S5235.

Bunch of lunch

San Paolo Pizza and Wine (1765 Ala Moana Blvd.), Oahu’s Italian and Brazilian fusion restaurant, announced the opening of its weekend lunch service now taking place from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fridays-Sundays.

The biz is led by native Italian-Brazilian chef Leonardo Stefanini and offers a variety of pizzas, which boasts its signature slow-fermented dough that undergoes a 48-72 hour fermentation process resulting in exceptional flavor and texture. Popular pizzas include the prosciutto di Parma, shrimp and funghi. For the perfect meal, be sure to pick up any of its delectable appetizers, salads and desserts.

Visit sanpaolopizzeria.com.