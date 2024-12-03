Merry Sip-mas

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

As the world becomes draped in glittering string lights and wreaths flock front doors, it truly is beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with limited-time seasonal drinks at these businesses.

Daily Whisk Matcha

Featuring chocolate from Diamond Head Chocolate, Daily Whisk Matcha (1114 11th Ave.) brings back its white chocolate peppermint matcha and dark chocolate peppermint mocha or hojicha.

The dark chocolate and peppermint drink can be made with espresso for a cozy mocha or hojicha for tea lovers.

Both drinks will be offered through January 2025.

Visit dailywhiskmatcha.com or on its Instagram (@dailywhiskmatcha).

The Christmas Bar Hawaii

Hidden in the back of Tiki’s Grill & Bar at the Twin Fin Hotel (2570 Kalakaua Ave.), The Christmas Bar Hawaii will be serving its curated cocktails until Dec. 23.

The Polar Peppermint Mocha comprises iced peppermint schnapps and rum topped with whipped cream and candy cane dust. Tutu’s Mexican Hot Cocoa features hot chocolate made with rum, Kahlua and a pinch of cayenne, and is topped with whipped cream and marshmallows. Both can be ordered without alcohol, too.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

For a fruity option, try the Mistletoe Sangria Citrus and Berry Vodka.

Learn more at christmasbarhawaii.com.

Izakaya 855-Aloha

Enjoy an izakaya-style holiday delight at Izakaya 855-ALOHA (415 Nahua St.) in Romer House Waikiki.

The We Are Family drink features a blend of sake and bourbon with cranberry juice, apple cider and warming spices. It’s garnished with fresh cranberries, apple slices and a cinnamon stick.

Visit izakaya855aloha.com.

Mahina & Sun’s

Partake in a holiday feast curated by Mahina & Sun’s (412 Lewers St.) from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Guests can sip on its Fir Royale, a Framboise liqueur with Lambrusco, an Italian sparkling red wine. After a feast of house-cured ham, roasted veggies and more, end with a pistachio fruitcake dessert.

Learn more at mahinaandsuns.com.

Fusion Cafe + Wine

Fusion Café + Wine (3457 Waialae Ave. Ste. 102) offers its holiday tea menu from 2 to 4 p.m. every Saturday in December.

Sip on a Fizz the Season, which features the bubbly of the week, or a Bouvet Cremant Snow Globe. The latter includes frozen cranberries and rosemary topped with the house bubbly, the Bouvet Cremant.

For a nonalcoholic option, there’s a winter rose matcha, a peppermint mocha or a Hawaiian Fog. The latter is similar to a lavender fog, but instead features local Earl Grey tea with spiced ulu syrup and a choice of steamed milk.

Alongside a drink, diners also get a small salad along with four savory and four sweet items.

Make a reservation at fusion-cafe.com.

SWELL Restaurant & Pool Bar

Say cheers to the holidays at this biz (2490 Kalakaua Ave.) with a couple of its holiday libations.

The Holly Jolly is a tropical holiday delight, blending the rich, creamy flavors of Koloa coconut rum, orgeat and vanilla with a touch of mint.

Meanwhile, the Spiced Spritz is a refreshing fusion of warm and tropical flavors — Koloa spiced rum combined with pumpkin maple spiced syrup with a sparkling ginger ale finish.

Visit alohilaniresort.com/dining/swell-bar.

Rabbit Rabbit Tea

What happens when you wish upon a star? You get boba!

Rabbit Rabbit Tea (2700 King St.) is offering any drink off of its menu in a special Once Upon a Star Christmas Delight star bottle. This deal only lasts from Dec. 9 to 30. Any toppings are an additional charge.

For more information, visit its Instagram (@rabbitrabbittea_hi).

Welina Terrace

Toast to the festive season at Welina Terrace at 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay (5520 Ka Haku Road Ste. D). Its vegan cocktail, Café Coquito, is served through December. The drink features Bacardi Ocho and Kauai coffee rums, coconut, evaporated and condensed milk, Hawaiian vanilla and Del Sol Cacao superfood power.

For more information, visit 1hotels.com/hanalei-bay.

Sippin’ Santa

This Sippin’ Santa pop-up (100 Holomoana St.) brings the holiday cheer to Prince Waikiki through Dec. 30.

Some of its drinks include Frosty the Merman, featuring rye, vanilla-clove syrup, lime, pear, apricot and allspice bitters, and sugar plum mai tai. The latter includes a mix of Haitian and Nicaraguan rums, lime, orgeat, cinnamon syrup and plum mix.

Pair drinks with snacks like mistletoe matcha and red velvet popcorn or Santa’s smoked ahi dip.

Visit princewaikiki.com/holidaze.