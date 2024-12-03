Aiea woman pleads guilty to federal conspiracy charge

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A 50-year-old Aiea woman with an extensive criminal history who is a suspect in a September hit-and-run pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to steal a check and credit card number from a man in his 90s.

Totie Nalani Tauala, who has 14 prior state convictions including eight felonies, entered into a plea agreement Nov. 22 with the U.S. Department of Justice, according to federal court records.

Tauala pleaded guilty to conspiracy, and in exchange the government agreed to drop charges of access device fraud, forged security and false statement to a financial institution, according to court documents.

She is scheduled to be sentenced March 19 before U.S. District Judge Shanlyn A.S. Park.

Tauala and her partner, Kalehuai­williamekamaile “Maile” Montez, were charged by federal criminal complaint Oct. 20 with wire fraud, bank fraud, aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit fraud.

Montez pleaded not guilty Nov. 19 in U.S. District Court, and Tauala pleaded not guilty Nov. 5. Montez is scheduled for trial Dec. 31.

Tauala’s attorney filed a motion Sunday asking that she be released to care for her ailing 73-year-old mother, who is allegedly living alone in an apartment and unable to navigate the stairs and basic personal care, according to federal court records.

“Ms. Tauala acknowledges that her criminal rec­ord may be concerning to the Court. She had a conviction for Negligent Homicide (one) in 1995. She also had a conviction for Manslaughter in 2004, for which she served 18 years and finished her parole in 2020,” wrote her attorney, Caroline M. Elliot in the motion. “However, it is important to note that the current charges do not involve any violent crimes, terrorism, crimes involving a minor victim, a firearm, explosive, or destructive device.”

A hearing on that motion is set for Thursday.

Tauala and Montez allegedly used more than $20,000 of the theft victim’s money on cars, jewelry, sports memorabilia, hardware and spa treatments.

According to an affidavit authored by a Honolulu police detective working as a task force officer for Homeland Security Investigations, between Feb. 12 and March 19, Tauala and Montez allegedly made “unauthorized purchases” at Hawaii businesses using the credit card and check from the man, a driver’s license belonging to a California woman in her 30s, and the name of an Arizona woman in her 20s who visited Hawaii in 2023.

Law enforcement discovered the scheme when the man’s caregiver and daughter were contacted by a credit card company about possible fraud.

Tauala is also a suspect in a hit-and-run that occurred in Aiea at 10 a.m. Sept. 27. The Honolulu Police Department investigation of that case is ongoing. Tauala remains in custody at the Federal Detention Center, Honolulu.

Tauala, who has a conviction for manslaughter for the Aug. 21, 2002, fatal shooting of a man outside of Waipahu High School on Waipio Point Access Road, allegedly hit a retired firefighter while he was on foot behind his truck using a leaf blower.

The former captain with the Honolulu Fire Department landed on the hood of his truck and then hit the sidewalk. Tauala allegedly fled the scene without stopping to render aid.

The victim suffered skull and rib fractures, traumatic brain injury, lower-back lumbar fractures and other injuries.