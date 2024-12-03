Prep basketball top 10 polls: Basketball galore for Hawaii teams this week

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

It’s a prep hoop head’s paradise.

This week may mark the peak of mass volume high school basketball games in the islands.

The Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 got a shakeup at the top. Coaches and media moved Kamehameha up a notch to No. 1. The Warriors collected eight out of 11 first-place votes after posting wins over Radford, 58-22, and Kahuku, 56-28, before losing to nationally ranked Mater Dei (Calif.), 51-42, in the final of the I Mua Invitational.

‘Iolani, the five-time defending Hawaii state champion, gathered three first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media. The Raiders lost to Mater Dei, 71-43, then beat Maui, 49-22, and Arizona 5A defending champion Canyon View (Ariz.), 64-40, at the I Mua.

There was some mild shuffling, but no teams entered the Girls Basketball Top 10 this week.

Saint Louis remained a decisive No. 1 in the Boys Basketball Top 10. The Crusaders overwhelmed Kailua 64-44 behind a balanced attack led by senior point guard Shancin Revuelto. Two-time All-State Player of the Year Pupu Sepulona, a two-sport athlete, has not played yet. The football team won the state title on Friday.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Tourney time: The annual Surfrider Holiday Classic tips off Thursday, featuring four Top 10 teams — Leilehua, Punahou, ‘Iolani and host Kailua.

The Moanalua Invitational also tips off Wednesday. There are three games scheduled each day until Saturday, when five games are on tap. Two Top 10 teams — Maryknoll and Mililani — and two mainland teams, Soledad (Calif.) and Altamonte Christian (Fla.) are in the mix.

The Pa‘ani Invitational girls tournament begins on Thursday. Mililani plays ‘Iolani at 4 p.m., followed by Clovis East (Calif.) and Konawaena at 5:30 p.m., and Punahou and Moanalua at 7 p.m.

The Lancer Charity Jamboree tourney also tips off Thursday. Sacred Hearts plays Roosevelt at 3:30 p.m., followed by Leilehua and Mid-Pacific at 5 p.m., and Kalani and Hilo at 7 p.m.

Kahuku’s boys and girls are on a trip to Utah this week. The teams will play at Orem on Thursday, Timpview on Friday and Westlake on Saturday.

The ‘Iolani Prep Classic girls tournament is set for Dec. 12-14, followed by the boys Dec. 17-21.

Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10

Monday, Dec. 2, 2024

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Kamehameha (9-1) (8) 107 2

> lost to Mater Dei (Calif.), 51-42

> next: vs. Konawaena, Saturday, 3 p.m. (at Maryknoll Community Center)

2. ‘Iolani (6-1) (3) 101 1

> def. Canyon View (Ariz.), 64-40

> next: vs. Mililani, Thursday, 4 p.m. (at Punahou)

3. Konawaena (3-2. 1-0 BIIF) 89 3

> def. Kapaa, 82-32

> next: at Hilo, Monday

> next: vs. Clovis East (Calif.), Thursday, 5:30 p.m. (at Punahou)

4. Maryknoll (6-2) 77 4

> def. Kahuku, 52-36

> next: vs. Kamehameha I-AA, Thursday, 6 p.m.

5. Kahuku (1-0) 61 5

> lost to Maryknoll, 52-36

> next: at Orem (Utah), Thursday, 7 p.m.

6. Hanalani (7-2) 48 7

> lost to Punahou, 46-43

> next: bye

7. Hawaii Baptist (9-0) 31 9

> def. Roosevelt, 42-25

> next: vs. Kalaheo, Thursday, 5:30 p.m. at Lanai

8. Punahou (2-2) 30 8

> def. Hanalani, 46-43

> next: vs. Moanalua, Thursday, 7 p.m.

9. Moanalua (2-3) 22 6

> lost to Hanalani, 45-27

> next: at Punahou, Thursday, 7 p.m.

10. Campbell (0-5) 14 10

> bye

> next: bye

Also receiving votes: Maui 8, Mililani 8, Kamehameha-Maui 3, Kohala 3, Kamehameha I-AA 2, Lahainaluna 1.

Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10

Monday, Dec. 2, 2024

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Saint Louis (2-0) (9) 99 1

> def. Kailua, 64-44

> next: vs. Villa Park (Calif.), Thursday, 6 p.m. (at Baldwin)

2. Leilehua (4-1) (1) 87 2

> bye

> next:> vs. Damien, Thursday, 5:30 p.m. (at Kailua)

3. Punahou (3-1) 75 4

> def. Kalani, 69-29

> next: vs. KS-Hawaii, Thursday, 6:30 p.m. (at Kailua)

4. Maryknoll (3-1) 59 5

> def. Kaimuki, 59-35

> next: vs. Kaiser, Monday

> next: bye

5. (tie) Kailua (6-2) 52 3

> lost to Saint Louis, 64-44

> next: vs. Saint Louis I-AA, Thursday, 8 p.m.

5. (tie) Mililani (4-1) 52 3

> def. ‘Iolani, 60-52

> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Saturday, 10 a.m. (at Moanalua)

7. Kamehameha (1-1) 36 6

> lost to Kahuku, 62-48

> next: bye

8. Kahuku (2-1) 31 10

> def. Kamehameha, 62-48

> next: at Orem (Utah), Thursday

9. University (4-1) 29 8

> def. Kapaa, 51-42

> next: bye

10. ‘Iolani (4-1) 24 9

> def. Baldwin, 65-61

> next: vs. Waipahu, Thursday, 5 p.m. (at Kailua)

Also receiving votes: Kohala 3, Kamehameha-Hawaii 1, Mid-Pacific 1, Seabury Hall 1.

Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10

Monday, Dec. 2, 2024

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Saint Louis (2-0) (9) 99 1

> def. Kailua, 64-44

> next: vs. Villa Park (Calif.), Thursday, 6 p.m. (at Baldwin)

2. Leilehua (4-1) (1) 87 2

> bye

> next:> vs. Damien, Thursday, 5:30 p.m. (at Kailua)

3. Punahou (3-1) 75 4

> def. Kalani, 69-29

> next: vs. KS-Hawaii, Thursday, 6:30 p.m. (at Kailua)

4. Maryknoll (3-1) 59 5

> def. Kaimuki, 59-35

> next: vs. Kaiser, Monday

> next: bye

5. (tie) Kailua (6-2) 52 3

> lost to Saint Louis, 64-44

> next: vs. Saint Louis I-AA, Thursday, 8 p.m.

5. (tie) Mililani (4-1) 52 3

> def. ‘Iolani, 60-52

> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Saturday, 10 a.m. (at Moanalua)

7. Kamehameha (1-1) 36 6

> lost to Kahuku, 62-48

> next: bye

8. Kahuku (2-1) 31 10

> def. Kamehameha, 62-48

> next: at Orem (Utah), Thursday

9. University (4-1) 29 8

> def. Kapaa, 51-42

> next: bye

10. ‘Iolani (4-1) 24 9

> def. Baldwin, 65-61

> next: vs. Waipahu, Thursday, 5 p.m. (at Kailua)

Also receiving votes: Kohala 3, Kamehameha-Hawaii 1, Mid-Pacific 1, Seabury Hall 1.