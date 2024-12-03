Prep football Top 10: Only coach Alualu and Crusaders knew they’d end up at No. 1

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Who knew a season dominated mostly by OIA powerhouses would end with another Saint Louis state championship?

Coach Tupu Alualu, a believer in manifesting a vision, certainly did. The Crusaders opened the year with close losses at Kahuku and Mililani, but ended with a rematch — a classic 17-10 win over top seed Kahuku. Saint Louis collected all 12 first-place votes to land at No. 1 for the first time all season in the final balloting.

Alualu, in his first season as head coach, believed in his team so much that he had state champion T-shirts printed before the state final. He gave playmaker Titan Lacaden one of the shirts as they rode the bus from Kalaepohaku to Clarence T.C. Ching Complex on Friday night.

Three-time defending state champion Kahuku was No. 1 in the first five weeks before Campbell, led by record-breaking quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, pushed Kahuku off the throne. Campbell remained at No. 1 for eight weeks, running an unbeaten record into the OIA final before losing to Kahuku. A week later, leading Saint Louis 24-12, Sagapolutele suffered a rib injury and the Sabers lost in the state semifinals, 27-24.

Kahuku’s return to the top ranking lasted three weeks.

Kapaa, which won the Division I state title for the first time, moved up two notches to No. 7 in the final voting after a 10-7 overtime win over Konawaena.

Leilehua returned to the Top 10 at No. 10, bumping Damien and Farrington out.

Star-Advertiser Football Top 10

Monday, Dec. 2, 2024

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Saint Louis (9-3) (12) 120 2

> def. No. 1 Kahuku, 17-10

2. Kahuku (9-5) 107 1

> lost to No. 2 Saint Louis, 17-10

3. Campbell (9-2) 95 3

4. Mililani (9-3) 86 4

5. Kapolei (5-5) 67 5

6. Kamehameha (5-4) 57 6

7. Kapaa (9-2, 6-0 KIF, 3-0 HHSAA) 45 9

> def. No. 7 Konawaena, 10-7, OT

8. Konawaena (10-3) 33 7

> lost to No. 9 KS-Maui, 10-7, OT

9. Punahou (3-6) 30 8

10. Leilehua (9-4) 7 NR

No longer in Top 10: Damien (No. 10-tie), Farrington (No. 10-tie).