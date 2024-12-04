Letter: A better alternative to the empty-homes tax

In the discussion over the empty-homes tax, I’ve seen very little coverage on how it would be enforced. Given the city’s record on enforcing illegal vacation rentals, I can’t imagine it will be effective or efficient.

Instead of imposing a new tax, why not raise taxes on all properties to mainland levels and then give state residents a large exemption to bring our property taxes back down to current levels? The city already has the data on who is and is not a resident- owner. And since property taxes don’t pay for schools, it removes the argument that non-residents shouldn’t have to pay for services they don’t use.

Also, the city already gives resident exemptions for property taxes. Will this approach create more housing? If nothing else, it will raise money for the city to pursue affordable housing, especially if the extra funds are earmarked for that purpose.

Glenn Bessinger

Kailua

