Letter: International visitors met with poor airport layout

Your front-page article regarding expediting Japanese travel misses a major issue: Honolulu’s awkward shuttle ride from the plane to customs and dismal luggage facilities. Having made recent trips to the Philippines, Korea and Japan, my personal observation is that Honolulu Customs is now often fast and efficient, providing me no personal incentive to use Global Entry.

The stark contrast between sleek modern Japanese airports and Honolulu comes from the clumsy transit between the plane and Customs, and the excessive wait for luggage in a cramped, poorly lit environment. A critical appraisal of the complete arrival experience at Honolulu’s airport would serve the community better than simple boosterism.

John Keiser

Makiki

