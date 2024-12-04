Letter: Renewable energy key to island independence

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

When I see solar panels, I think energy independence.

Energy generated in Hawaii is in Hawaii’s control. Hawaii is already using energy from the sun, wind, water and geothermal sources. In the future, wave motion will also generate energy locally.

Hawaii faces significant risks from importing oil and gas, primarily due to its geographic isolation, making it highly vulnerable to supply disruptions and price fluctuations in the global market. If a hurricane destroyed shipping terminals, Hawaii’s oil and gas supply would likely last a few weeks to a couple of months, depending on current storage levels and consumption rates.

Next time someone complains about seeing some solar panels or wind turbines, tell them, “That’s our freedom — energy for Hawaii, made in Hawaii.”

Virginia Tincher

Aina Haina

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

COUNT YOUR BLESSINGS

In the spirit of this season, take a moment to count your blessings. Recent times might’ve been tough — politically, economically or otherwise — but surely there are positives.

Here’s your chance to reflect on what you appreciate. Today through Dec. 9, we’ll be accepting “Count Your Blessings” letters (150 words max) or essays (500-600 words). A collection of these will run in mid-December.

Email to letters@staradvertiser.com; or send to 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Bldg. 2, room 200, Honolulu 96813, c/o Letters.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter