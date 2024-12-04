Letter: Solve divisive problems by seeing common good

The Star-Advertiser has thoughtfully published many commentaries about the post-election, which describe a divided America. From the hostile relationship between our two major political parties, to the Trump followers who seem to operate from a completely different value structure, to citizens fostering political and religious polarity. From the war between Palestine and Israel to the war between Ukraine and Russia, the world is also divided.

All of this divisiveness could be solved by seeking the good we have in common. Change is difficult and acceptance of differences requires getting to know each other’s hopes and needs. In Congress, similar efforts will solve the complex political and religious divisions in the Middle East and, with the exception of dictators, might impact other wars.

Good conversations are better than angry words and infinitely better than wars — learning to live together in harmony and working together for the common good.

John Heidel

Kailua

