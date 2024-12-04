Off the news: Search for Hannah Kobayashi nears end

The search for missing Maui woman Hannah Kobayashi, 30, is winding down, with authorities saying she’s been spotted heading into Mexico, independently and apparently “fine.” No foul play is suspected, say Los Angeles police, who’ve been involved since Kobayashi disappeared from LAX on Nov. 8. Via sightings, it’s surmised that Kobayashi, essentially, wanted “to step away from modern connectivity.”

The drama, unfortunately, was not harmless — Kobayashi’s father, Ryan, died Nov. 24 near LAX, apparently from suicide after 13 days of futile searching for Hannah.