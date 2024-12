Personnel from the City Department of Facilities Management installed Shaka Santa and Tutu Male at Honolulu Hale on Tuesday. Their appearance marks the 40th anniversary at the Honolulu City Lights holiday display.

Question: What is the schedule for Honolulu City Lights? We have guests coming in who might enjoy it. Also, where can we find information about other Christmas parades?

Answer: The Honolulu City Lights opening night celebration on Civic Center grounds is set for Sat­urday evening. The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m., and the Public Workers’ Electric Light Parade is expected to step off from Aala Park at 6:15 p.m., reaching Honolulu Hale at about 6:30 p.m., at which time the 55-foot Christmas tree in front of City Hall will be illuminated, in unison with the arriving parade, Ian Schuering, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office, said Tuesday.

That timing is slightly different from what was listed Tuesday on the event website, honolulu citylights.org, but we expect the site will be updated.

The parade will proceed along King Street; the biggest crowds gather near Honolulu Hale. Viewing is obstructed at the end of the parade route, past Honolulu Hale between Alapai and Kawaiahao streets; parade vehicles will stop there, the website warns.

Limited free public parking will be available at the Frank F. Fasi Municipal lot, with entry from the left lane of Beretania Street just past Alapai Street, it says.

After Saturday’s kickoff, the festival will continue through December, with outdoor displays illuminated from about 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day.

As for other Christmas parades on Oahu, here’s information from the Honolulu Department of Transportation Services and TheBus websites, which publish traffic advisories, as well as from parade organizers’ websites or social media. The times listed are when the parades are to begin; lane or road closures will begin earlier.

>> Kaimuki Christmas Parade, 6 p.m. Thursday. Starts at the entrance of Saint Louis School and Chaminade University and proceeds east along Waialae Avenue to Koko Head Avenue. See kbpahawaii.com.

>> Wahiawa Town Santa Parade, 6:30 p.m. Friday. Starts at Ka‘ala Elementary School, proceeds along California Avenue and ends at North Cane Street. See ourwahiawa.com.

>> Kaneohe Christmas Parade, 9 a.m. Saturday. The parade route is from Windward Mall and Kaneohe Bay Shopping Center to Castle High School, mainly along Kameha­meha Highway. See kaneohechristmasparade.org.

>> Mililani Holiday Parade, 9 a.m. Saturday. Starts at Mililani High School and travels along Kipapa Drive past Mililani Shopping Center, to Moenamanu Street, then onto Kuahelani Avenue and Meheula Parkway, ending at the Town Center of Mililani. See towncenter ofmililani.com.

>> Kapahulu-Moiliili Christmas Parade, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Starts at Kuhio Elementary School, and proceeds westbound on King Street, to Beretania Street, to Isenberg Street and ends at the Old Stadium Park.

>> Haleiwa Town Christmas Parade, 6 p.m. Dec. 13. Starts at Weed Circle, continues on Kamehameha Highway through town and ends at Haleiwa Beach Park. See gonorthshore. org.

>> Aiea Community Association Christmas Parade, 9 a.m. Dec. 14. Starts at Pearlridge Elementary School, to Moanalua Road, to Kaamilo Street, to Ulune Street, to Halewiliko Street, ending at the Aiea Public Library. See aieacommunity.org.

>> Ewa Beach Lions Club Christmas Parade, 10 a.m. Dec. 14. Starts at Campbell High School, proceeds on North Road to Fort Weaver Road, to Kuhina Street, to Hanakahi Street, and circles back around to CHS. See eblcf.org.

>> Waianae Coast Christmas Parade, 10 a.m. Dec. 14. The parade will start at Waianae Small Boat Harbor, continue eastbound on Farrington Highway and end at Waianae Mall. See waianae coastrotary.org.

>> Waimanalo Christmas Parade, 9 a.m. Dec. 14. The parade will proceed along Kalanianaole Highway from about Humuniki Street to Waimanalo Beach Park.

>> Festival of Lights Christmas Boat Parade, after sunset Dec. 14. There are many viewing spots, as the vessels traverse the parade route through Hawaii Kai Marina. Boats will make two passes in front of the judges at Hawaii Kai Towne Center starting at about 6 p.m., according to the entry form. See hawaiikaimarina.com.

The city websites list other permitted Christmas parades on city roads, but we’ve included only those we could confirm would occur as scheduled. To see the complete list, go to www8.honolulu.gov/dts (look under Street Usage) or thebus.org (look under Detours/ Service Changes).

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 2-200, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.