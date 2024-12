The 50-year-old was scheduled to be sentenced for his crimes on Jan. 30

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Hawaii, announced Tuesday that no determination of foul play or suicide has been made in the death of Honolulu businessman and crime boss Michael J. Miske Jr.

The 50-year-old was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday and later pronounced dead, raising questions about the future of his extensive criminal proceedings and the forfeiture of millions of dollars in assets.

Miske’s death was first reported Sunday by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Authorities, including the U.S. Marshals Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, responded to the incident. The Chief Medical Examiner of the City and County of Honolulu conducted an autopsy, but the exact cause of death remains under investigation.

“Michael Miske’s death was unexpected and may terminate some of the ongoing criminal proceedings,” U.S. Attorney Clare E. Connors said in a statement. “The United States spent years investigating Miske’s large-scale criminal enterprise and then years preparing for one of the most grueling trials in this office’s history. Justice was served in the process, but aspects of the case remain unfinished. In particular, we are committed to pursuing recovery of the assets found forfeitable by a federal criminal jury and will file pleadings in court as necessary and appropriate.”

Miske was a central figure in one of Hawaii’s largest and most complex criminal cases in recent history.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

On July 14 a federal jury convicted him of 13 charges, including racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, kidnapping resulting in death, chemical weapon offenses and obstruction of justice. The charges stemmed from his leadership of a criminal enterprise that prosecutors alleged engaged in drug trafficking, violence and extortion across the state.

The trial lasted seven months and featured 98 days of testimony, presenting the jury with extensive evidence and testimony from more than 240 witnesses. Following the verdict, Miske was ordered to forfeit assets exceeding $20 million — luxury properties, vehicles and financial accounts linked to his illegal activities.

The forfeiture proceedings were expected to continue as part of the broader effort to dismantle the financial foundation of his criminal enterprise.

Miske’s sentencing was initially scheduled for Nov. 26 but was postponed to Jan. 30, when he would have faced mandatory life sentences on two counts.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mark Inciong, Michael Nammar, KeAupuni Akina and Aislinn Affinito led the prosecution, working closely with a team of federal agents and investigators. Akina and Affinito also handled the criminal forfeiture proceedings, with additional support from Assistant U.S. Attorneys Craig Nolan and Sydney Spector.

Miske’s death leaves significant legal and procedural questions unresolved. While his death might halt aspects of the criminal proceedings, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has stated its commitment to pursuing the forfeiture of his assets. The office emphasized that the financial recovery process remains a critical part of ensuring accountability for the harm caused by his criminal activities.

As the investigation into Miske’s death continues, attention likely will shift to the implications for his co-defendants, the recovery of forfeitable assets and the broader effort to address the legacy of his criminal enterprise.