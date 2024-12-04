On the Move: Larry Panzeri

Central Pacific Bank has announced it has hired Larry Panzeri as manager of the bank’s Kihei branch. Panzeri joins with more than 20 years’ experience in management and sales, previously serving as branch manager for numerous financial institutions on Maui, as well as in New York and Massachusetts. He is designated by the Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System and Association of Finance &Insurance Professionals, and as a Certified Credit Union Financial Counselor and notary public.

———

Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.