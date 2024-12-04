Tech View: 12 Days of Technology offers practical advice

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Technology improves our lives in many ways, so it can be tempting to go overboard during the holidays. To ensure your holiday season is merry, here are 12 days of tech tips to keep you and your ohana safe and happy.

1. Shop smart

Especially during the busy holiday season, it’s important to follow safety tips when shopping online.

>> Slow down. Scammers want you to act fast, which could prevent you from detecting an online store that isn’t legitimate.

>> Only shop online at secure sites. Check the URL to make sure it starts with “https://,” not just “http.”

>> Secure your accounts. Use unique, strong passwords that contain numbers, letters and special characters, and enable multifactor authentication whenever possible.

2. New devices

Are you planning to buy a new device for Christmas? Here are some tips:

>> After setting up your new laptop, tablet or phone, allow all updates to apply.

>> Install and keep up-to-date antivirus software, preferably with advanced ransomware protection and cloud-based detection response technology.

>> Uninstall any software you don’t want, and install software you trust and need to use, downloaded only from reputable sources.

3. Recycle

At the minimum, factory reset your device because it is the easiest way to ensure personal accounts, videos or pictures are removed before your old device moves on to its second life.

Old technology should not go in a landfill. Please consider these options:

>> Donate old devices to a friend or family member, or a nonprofit organization that will donate them to families in need.

>> Drop them off at an approved e-waste collection location. The Hawaii Electronic Device Recycling and Recovery Law requires electronic device manufacturers to operate recycling programs. Visit the state’s website, health.hawaii.gov/ewaste, and click on “Recycling Options.”

4. Tech on the go

>> Keep your original power adapters. Some third-party adapters are not well made and can cause problems with your device’s battery or power supply.

>> Turn down the brightness on your display. The battery will last longer, and your eyes won’t be as strained.

5. Be realistic

Be skeptical of the avalanche of ads aiming to persuade you to buy the newest “must have” gadgets for Christmas. Unfortunately, too many are poorly made and won’t last a few months, much less a year. Buy tech toys from trusted brands, and remember, you get what you pay for.

6. Gifts for kids: Caution

Be informed before you buy. Anything that connects to the internet could expose young ones to content they may not be ready for.

>> Teach your kids about online stranger danger.

>> Use parental controls to ensure inappropriate content is blocked.

>> Configure safe accounts for your children and separate administrative accounts for you.

>> Monitor your kids’ screen time, set limits and model good behavior. Tell and show them why balance is important, and stay physically active.

7. Get organized

There’s so much to keep track of during the holidays. Keep your lists in order with organizational tools such as OneNote, Evernote or the Notes app on your phone. They can be helpful now and all year round.

8. Watch for deals

Many retailers extend holiday deals all month. Keep an eye on manufacturer websites and sign up for their email notifications for more opportunities. During the holidays, some will ramp up their offerings.

9. Track spending

Even the most disciplined shopper can get carried away. Consider managing your spending with financial tools and apps that connect to your credit card and monitor your purchases.

12. Keep tech in its place

Remember that the holidays are an opportunity to spend quality time with family and friends. Don’t let technology take you away from making lasting memories. Consider using features like Do Not Disturb to suppress notifications, setting a schedule for tech time or disconnecting completely so you can focus on what’s in front of you.

Happy holidays!

Evan Horton is director of service delivery at Hawaiian Telcom. Reach him at evan.horton@hawaiiantel.com.