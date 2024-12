Hawaii defensive back Cam Stone knocked down a long pass intended for New Mexico wide receiver Luke Wysong on Saturday.

Cam Stone’s trust was repaid on Tuesday.

After twice turning down opportunities to leave the Hawaii football program, Stone had a breakout season that led to being named to the 2024 All-Mountain West first team.

Stone was the only Rainbow Warrior named to the first or second team. UH punter Lucas Borrow, left tackle Ka‘ena Decambra, safety Peter Manuma, nickelback Elijah Palmer and defensive end Elijah Robinson received honorable mention.

After three years at Wyoming, Stone entered the transfer portal at the end of the 2022 season. Assistant coach Abraham Elimimian was the point recruiter for UH.

“That was my guy,” Stone said.

Stone enrolled at UH in January 2023, and participated in spring training and the offseason conditioning program. In May 2023, Elimimian’s contract was not renewed. Stone briefly considered leaving the program before deciding to stay put.

“There was a lot of uncertainty in the air,” Stone said. “I had already gotten the defense down for the most part. That whole transition, I didn’t want to go through that again so early, so often. That was ultimately my decision to stay after that.”

In January, co-defensive coordinator Eti Ena and cornerbacks coach Steve Irvine left the Warriors. At that time, Stone received an evaluation that he projected as a late-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Stone opted to remain with the Warriors.

“It was really trusting Coach (Timmy) Chang’s word,” Stone recalled. “He said he would get me a guy that I could trust, that could help me. And he did exactly that.”

Chang hired Dennis Thurman as defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach. During a lengthy coaching career, Thurman was defensive coordinator under Rex Ryan with the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. Thurman coached Hall of Fame cornerback Darrelle Revis.

“He makes sure to tell me that every time,” Stone said of Thurman.

With Thurman’s guidance, Stone improved his tackling — two misses this season — and shifted his focus from the quarterback to the receiver he was defending.

“He’s always telling me not to look at the quarterback,” Stone said. “That definitely helped. I’m glad he stayed on it with me.”

In starting all 12 games, Stone made 38 tackles, including three behind the line of scrimmage, and two interceptions. He also blocked a kick.

During Sunday’s team banquet, Stone was named winner of the Alec Waterhouse Award as the Rainbow Warriors’ most valuable player.

Stone said he is leaving Hawaii on Dec. 20, a day ahead of UH’s mid-year commencement exercise. He is seeking to choose an agent. He hopes to train in Houston. On Jan. 5, he leaves for Orlando, Fla., ahead of the Jan. 11 Hula Bowl.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty was named the Mountain West’s Offensive Player of the Year.

UNLV linebacker Jackson Woodard was selected as the top defensive player.

UNLV receiver Ricky White III, who blocked four kicks, was named the top specialist.

UNLV place-kicker Caden Chittenden was picked as the best freshman.

Boise State’s Spencer Danielson was named Coach of the Year.