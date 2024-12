Scoreboard – December 4, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

TODAY

SOCCER

OIA East girls: Kailua at Farrington

(varsity at 5:30 p.m.); Roosevelt at McKinley (varsity at 2 p.m.); Kahuku at Castle (JV at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow); Moanalua at

Kalaheo (JV at 2 p.m., varsity to follow).

OIA West girls: Waianae at Waipahu, JV at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, women at 4:30 p.m.; men at 6:30 p.m. Games at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

VOLLEYBALL

NCAA WOMEN’S DIVISION II WEST REGIONAL

At Pomona, Calif.

Thursday

First Round

No. 5 Central Washington vs. No. 4 Point

Loma, 9 a.m.

No. 8 Simon Fraser vs. No. 1 Cal Poly

Pomona, 11:30 a.m.

No. 6 Stanislaus State vs. No. 3

Chaminade, 2:30 p.m.

No. 7 Cal State Los Angeles vs. No. 2 San

Francisco State, 5 p.m.

Friday

Semifinals

Central Washington/Point Loma winner vs.

Simon Fraser/Cal Poly Pomona winner,

2 p.m.

Stanislaus State/Chaminade winner vs.

Cal State Los Angeles/San Francisco

State winner, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Note: Winner advances to NCAA

Championships in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Basketball

High School

ILH

Girls junior varsity

‘Iolani 53, Mid-Pacific 7

Kamehameha B 74, Maryknoll 22

High School Soccer

ILH

Varsity Girls

Mid-Pacific 1, Pac-Five 0

Kamehameha 13, Le Jardin 0

Goal scorers—KS: Kaahupahau Montgomery 3, Ionare Ve’e 2, Madison Sharrer 2, Mya Pasion 2, Shelby Aoki, Camryn Gouveia, Olena Kuhau Liftee, Avalee McGuire.

BIIF

Waiakea 2, Kamehameha-Hawaii 0

Goal scorers—Waik: Charlie Silva, Kalia Franklin