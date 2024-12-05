Letter: Myeni case reveals HPD officer shortcomings

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The video released of the Honolulu Police Department officers contacting Lindani Myeni shows the officers did not announce themselves before pointing their guns at him, shining flashlights and demanding that he get down on the ground.

Hawaii law states it is illegal for an officer to use force unless and until the officer tells the person the reason for an arrest. That did not happen here.

Hawaii ACLU noted Hawaii law requires a police officer to announce that they are officers of the law before or at the time of arrest.

Requiring police officers to follow these Hawaii laws might just defuse some tense situations involving citizens without guns.

The City Council should have reiterated this policy of law enforcement by signing the negotiated settlement in this case. By not doing so, the Council fosters a pattern allowing police to unlawfully detain and kill citizens on suspicion of nonviolent infractions.

Andre Wooten

Punchbowl

