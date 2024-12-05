Letter: Remote village could solve homeless problem

There is no question that homelessness is a complex topic. It needs a layered solution. Try this: Clear unused land off H-2; add tents, port-a-potties and utilities; put up tents; and bus our homeless there. It will be far enough that they rely on buses to get back into town.

Put homeless in charge of the area, with guidance. Encourage charities to rotate supply deliveries or prepare food and draw down food distribution in town.

Provide health support and job placement. The goal is to graduate out of the tent village. Run it as a small town. It’s not intended to be permanent, but a way station that grows or shrinks as needed. This will protect and improve the lifestyles of our homeless citizens and clean up and reclaim the city for everyone. Put a temporary roof over the many homeless waiting for a permanent home.

Steve Barnes

Kaneohe

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

COUNT YOUR BLESSINGS

In the spirit of this season, take a moment to count your blessings. Recent times might’ve been tough — politically, economically or otherwise — but surely there are positives.

Here’s your chance to reflect on what you appreciate. Today through Dec. 9, we’ll be accepting “Count Your Blessings” letters (150 words max) or essays (500-600 words). A collection of these will run in mid-December.

Email to letters@staradvertiser.com; or send to 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Bldg. 2, room 200, Honolulu 96813, c/o Letters.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter