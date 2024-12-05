Letter: Simple bridge preferable to Ala Wai monstrosity

An artist’s rendering depicts the proposed pedestrian bridge over the Ala Wai Canal.

Thank you to reporter Andrew Gomes for his article about the “world class” $17.8 million pedestrian bridge in Kakaako. He kindly provided a mental link between that bridge and the proposed $63.3 million pedestrian bridge over the Ala Wai Canal, described earlier by reporter Ian Bauer.

The articles triggered obvious questions about the great price and design disparities. One nearing completion looks pretty unobtrusive but is still described as “world class.” Across the Ala Wai, our officials support a soaring 18-story architect’s dream. Officials say that project will be funded 80% with federal tax dollars, which would leave us with an estimated $12 million bill from local tax dollars, closer to the price of the Kakaako bridge.

If President-elect Donald Trump wishes to slash federal funding in Hawaii, I’d offer up the majority of the federal portion of the Ala Wai proposal and alternatively build another simple and efficient footbridge.

Becky Faunce

Waikiki

