Letter: Two all-American staples show shades of socialism

Recent letters on socialism have been very interesting. I’m not necessarily advocating socialism, but we all need to build our views on facts.

All Americans who worship the NFL, for instance, should take a good look at this fact: because of its revenue-sharing structure, their beloved NFL is socialist. Commissioner Roger Goodell in 2012 publicly said, “It is a form of socialism and it’s worked quite well for us.”

Moreover, the U.S. military is even more socialist, providing affordable housing and food, tuition assistance and universal health care to service members, plus a generous pension to its retirees. What is considered more all-American than the U.S. military and the NFL? Yet both are socialist. The expression “rude awakening” is a good fit here.

The socialist NFL and the socialist U.S. military should ask them, “Well, how you like me now?”

Peter Greenhill

Moiliili

