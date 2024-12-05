On the Move: December 5, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Central Pacific Bank has announced the following promotions:

>> Melissa Ilutiza to vice president and branch manager II of the bank’s Kailua branch.

>> Ryan Nishimura to assistant vice president and branch manager II of the bank’s Pearlridge branch.

>> Marife Yamamoto to vice president and branch manager II of the bank’s Mapunapuna branch.

>> Grizel Nutter to vice president and branch manager II of the bank’s McCully branch.

>> Matthew Nakamoto to branch manager of the bank’s Kahala branch.

———

Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.