On the Move: December 5, 2024

Central Pacific Bank has announced the following promotions:
>> Melissa Ilutiza to vice president and branch manager II of the bank’s Kailua branch.
>> Ryan Nishimura to assistant vice president and branch manager II of the bank’s Pearlridge branch.
>> Marife Yamamoto to vice president and branch manager II of the bank’s Mapunapuna branch.
>> Grizel Nutter to vice president and branch manager II of the bank’s McCully branch.
>> Matthew Nakamoto to branch manager of the bank’s Kahala branch.
