Coach Chang: UH ‘on schedule’ with its recruiting

Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang was demonstratively upbeat after completing the first of three phases of recruiting.

On Wednesday, the Rainbow Warriors received signed commitments from 13 players — nine high school seniors and four from junior colleges. Six of the signees grew up in Hawaii.

“We’re fulfilling needs, and also giving the local boys an opportunity to jump in and be part of this thing first,” Chang said of the first day of the early-signing period for football prospects. “We’re on schedule.”

The Warriors have divided recruiting into three parts: the early period, the free agency that begins when the NCAA transfer portal opens on Monday, and the February signing period.

Four junior college transfers — safety Julian “Juju” Smith of Bakersfield (Calif.) College, and cornerbacks Zavier Fairley of Pearl River Community College, Elijah Gibson of Glendale Community College and TJ Jones of Blinn College — will enroll at UH in January and participate in the Warriors’ spring training and offseason conditioning program.

Jarret “JJ” Nielsen is a two-sport athlete who will graduate from Jordan High in Long Beach, enroll at UH in January, and compete in both football’s spring training and with the UH baseball team as a middle infielder.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Chang said the plan is to sign up to two more quarterbacks. Brayden Schager, who started 33 consecutive games, and Jake Farrell completed their UH eligibility with Saturday’s 38-30 victory over New Mexico. John-Keawe Sagapolutele said he will enter the transfer portal.

“We’re looking to bring in some guys,” Chang said. “Our quarterback room is thin.”

Micah Alejado is the presumptive No. 1 quarterback after throwing for 469 yards and five touchdowns in his first UH start on Saturday. Caleb Freeman, who ran the scout offense this past season, and Nielsen are the only other quarterbacks on the tentative spring roster.

“You only need one (quarterback),” Chang said. “We’re looking to bring in guys and get our team ready to roll.”

The most anticipated signing was Titan Lacaden, a receiver who helped Saint Louis School win the state championship last week. In June 2017, then UH head coach Nick Rolovich offered a scholarship to Lacaden, who was entering the fifth grade.

This week, Chang awarded football scholarships to rush end Jackie Johnson III and kicker Kansei Matsuzawa.

“They earned it,” Chang said. “I love that (Johnson) is one of the hardest workers, and just loves football. He’s very passionate. And he does it in his own way. He’s a bull. He’s hard-nosed and tough. You want to build your team around Jackie.”

Matsuzawa, a self-taught kicker from Japan, joined the Warriors last year after transferring from Hocking College in Ohio.

“We told him if he comes in and wins the job, he’ll earn a scholarship,” Chang said. “And he did that, and he played well. He was pretty consistent.”

UH SIGNEES

Zavier “Zay” Fairley

>> Cornerback

>> 6-3, 175

>> Pearl River CC (Mississippi)

>> Background: Soon after having a premonition of visiting Hawaii, he received a call from a UH assistant coach. “It was crazy,” said Fairley, who can run 40 yards in 4.47 seconds. “It was kind of like it was meant to be.” On3 ranked Fairley as the ninth-best JUCO corner.

>> Timmy Chang: “He’s a long, physical corner who is going to add tremendous value to this team as a cover guy and the things we like to do.”

Brandon Gaea

>> Receiver

>> 5-11, 188

>> Bishop Gorman High

(Las Vegas)

>> Background: Averaged 16.7 yards per catch to help Gaels win a national title in 2023. Played first half of 2024 season with Bishop Gorman, then transferred to Mililani High, where he caught 12 passes for 161 yards and a TD in three games. He also made an interception.

>> Chang: “Smart, hard-working, great leader. He’s got a lot of good repetition. He came from a great program (Bishop Gorman) and went to another great program to try to help Mililani win. … He’s quick. He’s sudden. He’s sure-handed.”

Elijah Gipson

>> Cornerback

>> 5-10, 165

>> Glendale (Calif.) Community College

>> Background: Gipson attended Portland State for two seasons, then transferred to Glendale this year. He has been timed at 10.45 seconds over 100 meters. As an Oaks Christian School senior, he was ranked ninth in California in the 300-meter hurdles and 11th in 100-meter dash.

>> Chang: “Fast. Anyone who runs at his speed is going to be good. He’ll be able to cover. He’s going to be able to play some man coverage and do some really good things for us.”

Kawika “KJ” Hallums

>> Offensive lineman

>> 6-1, 250

>> Bishop Gorman High

(Las Vegas)

>> Background: Son of Kawika Hallums, Spectrum Sports analyst and former UH basketball player. Attended Punahou School for two years before transferring to Bishop Gorman, where the Gaels went 23-1. The Gaels averaged 47.8 points in 2024.

>> Chang: “He learned at a great program. He was able to get some good experience there. We’re continuing to recruit high-level talent from Bishop Gorman, and he’s another one coming back home.”

Trenneth “TJ” Jones

>> Cornerback

>> 6-0, 190

>> Blinn College (Texas)

>> Background: In his lone season at Blinn, Jones made 18 tackles and did not allow a TD. The Buccaneers surrendered 142 yards per game in 2024. Jones has four years to play three UH seasons.

>> Chang: “Good college. He had a great relationship with his position coach. He was a guy we really looked at to come in and help.”

Jordan Kernaghan

>> Offensive lineman

>> 6-3, 279

>> Campbell High

>> Background: Kernaghan can play left tackle, center and defensive tackle. He was a key blocker for Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, the state’s best quarterback.

>> Chang: “He protected (Sagapolutele). He’s going to be versatile. Center, guard. I know he played tackle in high school. We’re excited about him. He’s very strong.”

Titan Lacaden

>> Receiver, running back

>> 5-6, 173

>> Saint Louis School

>> Background: Finished prep career with 3,199 yards from scrimmage and 34 touchdowns. He ran for 371 yards and five touchdowns in two state playoff games. Was initially offered a UH scholarship the summer ahead of his fifth-grade year.

>> Chang: “To me, Titan’s the best player in the state. He’s a local boy. We’re excited to have him. We’re ready to roll. He’s going to be special in whatever he does.”

Zaden Mariteragi

>> Linebacker

>> 6-1, 219

>> Farrington High

>> Background: After three years at Kahuku High, Mariteragi played his senior season at Farrington High. The son of former UH defensive lineman Rocky Savaiigaea also handled place-kicking duties for the Governors.

>> Chang: “Rocky’s boy who’s excited to stay home and represent the state. He’s big, physical, can run. He’s athletic.”

Falelua Moalele

>> Defensive lineman

>> 6-5, 220

>> Tafuna High

(American Samoa)

>> Background: Moalele led Tafuna to three consecutive American Samoa titles through 2023. He played for Tafuna during a tour in Hawaii and the mainland earlier this year. He then transferred to Liberty High in Las Vegas, but did not play because of the one-year, sit-out rule for out-of-state players.

>> Chang: “Big and athletic. We envision him being an end.”

Jarret “JJ” Nielsen

>> Quarterback

>> 5-11, 210

>> Jordan High

(Long Beach, Calif.)

>> Background: Amassed 5,041 passing yards and 45 TDs in two seasons as the 17th-ranked QB in California. Nielsen is a top baseball prospect. He will graduate this month, and play both football and baseball for UH this spring. His cousins Corey Nielsen and Casey Nielsen are former UH football players. His sister Jaydn is a former Rainbow Wahine softball player.

>> Chang: “He’s going to play baseball at a high level here with Coach Rich (Hill), and he’s going to play quarterback here with us. He understands our offense. I expect him to come out here and sling it.”

Aisiah Paogofie

>> Linebacker

>> 6-1, 196

>> Campbell High

>> Background: The consensus 3-star player was one of the Sabers’ defensive leaders.

>> Chang: “He’s an athletic linebacker. He fits right into the room. I’m excited for him to be part of this thing. His uncle is Chris (Paogofie, a former All-State Player of the Year). He comes from good genes.”

Julian “Juju” Smith

>> Safety

>> 6-2, 200

>> Bakersfield (Calif.) College

>> Background: The younger brother of UH linebacker Jalen Smith was set to go to San Jose State in 2023, but when a scholarship did not materialize, he opted to go the JC route. As a qualifier, it was decided he would delay his UH enrollment until this January to log more game reps with Bakersfield this season. He has been used as a safety, nickelback and edge blitzer. He can bench press 315 pounds three times, do seven reps of 365 pounds in the Romanian dead lift, and front squat 355 pounds.

>> Chang: “He’s an athletic safety. He’s quick. He’ll fit right into what we’re doing.”

Uluaki Taukiuvea

>> Offensive lineman

>> 6-4, 274

>> Hunter High (West Valley City, Utah)

>> Background: 247Sports ranked Taukiuvea as Utah’s No. 2 prep athlete. He has played quarterback, tight end and defensive end. Former UH tight end Harold Moleni is Hunter’s head coach.